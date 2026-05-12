Hydrotherapy for Dogs: A Journey of Recovery and Joy in the Water

The stories of two remarkable dogs, Mr. Miyagee and Brinjal, highlight the transformative power of hydrotherapy in rebuilding strength, mobility, and confidence in dogs. From managing post-surgery rehabilitation to maintaining joint health and mobility in senior years, hydrotherapy has become an essential part of their care.

Image: Supplied For many South African pet parents, hydrotherapy is still something they associate with serious injuries or post-surgery rehabilitation. But the stories of two remarkable dogs, From rebuilding mobility to maintaining strength in their senior years, both dogs have found freedom, confidence, and joy in the water.

This little boy's therapy started when he was just 10 months old after suffering a knee sprain. What began as rehabilitation soon became an important part of maintaining his overall joint health and mobility. Later, things became more serious when he ruptured the cruciate ligament in his right hind leg. After compensating with the opposite leg, that ligament also ruptured.

Because surgery wasn't considered suitable for his tiny frame, hydrotherapy became essential to helping him manage muscle strength, movement, and long-term joint health. His pet mom, Lindi Pieterse, says one of the most emotional moments was seeing how differently he could move in water compared to on land.

'While Mr. Miyagee struggled to walk or even stand on solid ground, the buoyancy of the underwater treadmill and pool changed everything,' Lindi says. Now using carbon fibre leg braces alongside hydrotherapy, Mr. Miyagee continues to stay active and comfortable through consistent rehab sessions. Brinjal's story highlights the role of swimming for recovery in rebuilding strength and mobility after surgery. If Mr. Miyagee's story is about resilience, Brinjal's is about pure joy.

The nearly 13-year-old Dachshund-cross-Boston Terrier has become something of a celebrity at his local swimming pool, where he still enthusiastically swims laps and takes part in annual galas. According to his pet mom, Ancheri Luus, his love of water started unexpectedly after he spent time barking at swimmers from the poolside 'like their personal coach.

' 'One day I wondered what would happen if I actually put him in the pool,' she says. 'The rest is history. ' Swimming later became an important part of Brinjal's recovery after knee surgery. Just one week after his operation, he was cleared to return to the water for rehabilitation.

'The water allowed him to build strength and stay active without putting stress on his healing knee,' Ancheri explains. Today, Brinjal still swims regularly and remains energetic, playful, and social well into his senior years. Pets in Balance , hydrotherapy can support everything from injury rehabilitation and arthritis management to weight control and preventative care.

As more South African pet parents explore advanced veterinary treatments, many are also recognising the value of having pet insurance that supports ongoing care and rehabilitation. Top pet insurer, Ts & Cs and possible exclusions may apply and can be obtained by emailin





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