Cape Town chef Huwitt Strydom wins the 2026 World Koesister Day Competition, introducing festive Laager Rooibos variations to the traditional Cape Malay koesister.

Chef Huwitt Strydom, a 24-year-old culinary talent based in Cape Town, has claimed first place in the 2026 World Koesister Day Competition. Strydom secured the title of Koesister King by presenting his unique Rooibos Heritage Koesisters. This winning entry merges the warm, traditional spice profile of the classic Cape Malay pastry with a fragrant syrup infused with Laager Rooibos. The victory highlights a modern twist on a beloved South African dessert, utilizing indigenous ingredients to honor local heritage.

Competition Details and Winner Profile

The 2026 World Koesister Day Competition was held at Makers Landing within the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The event brought together professional chefs and aspiring young cooks to reinterpret the traditional Cape Malay koesister. The primary challenge required participants to incorporate Rooibos into their creations. Strydom emerged victorious among the competitors, demonstrating a skillful balance of innovation and tradition. His win establishes him as a leading voice in contemporary Cape Town culinary arts, particularly in the realm of festive treats.

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Distinction Between Koesister and Koeksister

While the names are often confused, the koesister and koeksister are two distinctly different South African treats with separate culinary heritages. The koesister is associated with Cape Malay cooking and features a yeast-based dough. This dough is flavored with warm spices including cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and aniseed. After shaping into oval or rounded portions, the pastry is deep-fried and dipped in syrup. It is traditionally finished with a coating of desiccated coconut, resulting in a soft, fragrant, doughnut-like texture. In contrast, the koeksister belongs to Afrikaner culinary heritage. It is made from dough that is plaited or twisted before frying. The result is a crisp, golden exterior with a sticky, syrupy center, differing significantly from the soft koesister.

Festive Variations and Strategic Partnership

Following his victory, Laager Rooibos decided to partner with Huwitt Strydom to give his winning recipe a festive makeover. The collaboration introduces three new variations that put a seasonal spin on the treat. Candice Sessions, Marketing Manager at Laager Rooibos, emphasized the value of combining two proudly South African traditions. She noted that the new variations offer a way to bring familiar taste to the Christmas table. The partnership aims to encourage families to get creative with indigenous ingredients. Each version retains the same fragrant, spiced koesister dough as its foundation. The variations differ only in the specific variant of Laager Rooibos used in the syrup or filling.

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Dough Preparation and Syrup Infusion Process

The preparation of the koesister begins with mixing dry ingredients. Milk, water, egg, and vanilla are whisked together before being added to the dry mixture. The dough is then covered and fermented at a temperature of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. This fermentation period lasts for 60 to 75 minutes, or until the dough is visibly risen. Once risen, the dough is shaped and deep-fried. For the syrup, water is heated to approximately 95 degrees Celsius. Laager Rooibos tea bags are added and steeped for eight minutes. The infusion is then combined with sugar, glucose syrup, and orange peel in a saucepan. The mixture is heated until it reaches a specific temperature to ensure proper consistency.

Nostalgic Custard Variation Instructions

One of the festive variations draws inspiration from nostalgic South African desserts. This version is filled with creamy Laager Rooibos-infused custard and finished with cinnamon sugar. To prepare the custard, milk is heated until steaming without boiling. Laager Rooibos tea is added and steeped for eight minutes. Egg yolks, sugar, cornflour, cinnamon, and salt are whisked until smooth. The warm infused milk is gradually added to temper the yolk mixture. The mixture is returned to the saucepan and cooked over medium heat. Whisking continues until the custard thickens and bubbles. It is then cooked for an additional 30 to 60 seconds. The custard is transferred to a shallow container and cooled promptly. It is refrigerated until cold before being whisked smooth. Approximately 20 to 25 grams of chilled filling is piped into each koesister just before serving.