Hurricanes Thrash Brumbies to Book Super Rugby Semi-Finals Spot

The Hurricanes secured their place in the Super Rugby semi-finals with a dominant 66-12 victory over the Brumbies, with Cam Roigard and Ruben Love combining for 31 points.

Cam Roigard and Ruben Love produced another timely reminder of their growing All Blacks credentials as the Hurricanes thrashed the Brumbies to book their place in the Super Rugby semi-finals.

The Wellington playmaking duo combined brilliantly in atrocious conditions, contributing 31 points between them as the Hurricanes overwhelmed the Australian visitors 66-12 at Wellington Stadium. With heavy rain and swirling winds making life difficult for both sides, the hosts showed no signs of slowing down. They raced into a 38-7 half-time lead before piling on more points after the break to complete a dominant victory. Roigard was at the heart of the onslaught, scoring twice in the opening half.

The dynamic scrumhalf's speed around the fringes repeatedly exposed the Brumbies defence, while his crisp service allowed Love to dictate proceedings. Love pulled the strings throughout, helping create long-range tries for Roigard, Caleb Delany and Billy Proctor as the Hurricanes sliced through the visitors' defence. Lock Warner Dearns crossed twice, while replacement Ngane Punivai added a second-half hat-trick as the home side ran away with the contest.

The Brumbies managed consolation tries through Corey Toole and Tane Edmed, but they were outclassed from start to finish. Despite the difficult weather conditions, Love's goal-kicking was near flawless. The flyhalf slotted nine conversions and a penalty in a remarkable display of accuracy





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Hurricanes Brumbies Super Rugby All Blacks Cam Roigard Ruben Love

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