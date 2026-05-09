Hurricanes and Crusaders secure crucial wins in Super Rugby Pacific

The Hurricanes and the Crusaders secured crucial victories in the Super Rugby Pacific, with the Hurricanes maintaining their position at the top of the standings and the Crusaders mounting a comeback from a poor start. Leicester Fainga'anuku and Wallace Sititi were particularly impressive.

The Hurricanes made history on Saturday by running up a staggering 50 points for the fifth time this season, maintaining their commanding lead in the Super Rugby Pacific standings.

In what was billed as a top-versus-bottom clash, the Hurricanes challenged Moana Pasifika with Josh Moorby scoring four tries. Despite the absence of key players, the Hurricanes secured a decisive victory. The Crusaders, on the other hand, are looking to rebound from their sluggish start to the season, overcoming a poor start against the Blues with four tries in the second half. Rugby stars like Leicester Fainga'anuku and No 8 Wallace Sititi also contributed to their victories.

The Chiefs, Brisbane Reds, Brumbies, and the New South Wales Waratahs also gained some points in their respective matches





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Hurricanes Super Rugby Pacific Super Rugby Crusaders Moana Pasifika North Harbour Stadium Rugby Round 13 Josh Moorby Cam Roigard Ruben Love Jordie Barrett Kini Naholo Winger All Blacks Super Rugby Americas West Blues Super Rugby East Kurtis Macdonald Coming Off The Bench In The Second Half Third Outing As A Hybrid Flanker-Centre Unstoppable Leicester Fainga'anuku Albert Stanic Wallace Sititi

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