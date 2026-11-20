Gavin Hunt says Stellenbosch can upset Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm, despite the home fixture being moved to Durban.

Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt says his team can upset Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Hunt acknowledged that Pirates are on the rise but remains confident Stellenbosch can spring a surprise in the cup clash. They are a good side, Hunt said. They have gone back to a good DNA with their strengths, huge pace, the wingers and things like that. So, yeah, they have got a good side.

Also read Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates: Carling Knockout Cup Semi-Final Details

They have had a good few seasons now. They have really invested in their team, and the rewards have been there for them. But, you know, in cup games, anything can happen. We will give a good account of ourselves, that is for sure.

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Venue Change for Stellenbosch Home Fixture

The match is officially a Stellenbosch home fixture, but it will be played in Durban. The PSL deemed Stellenbosch's traditional home venue, Danie Craven Stadium, too small to host the semifinal. An agreement was also not reached with Cape Town Stadium to stage the match there. The league's chief operating officer, Ronnie Schloss, told Sowetan this week that Cape Town Stadium was too expensive for the PSL to use.

Hunt did not want to be drawn into the venue controversy. He said relocating for their home fixture galvanises the team, and noted that they are now used to this phenomenon. I have my views and thoughts about it, but I cannot get involved in that. I have tried to put my energy and focus into the team as best we can, Hunt said.

I think the club has been on the back foot for a long time, with a lot of finals and semifinals, and Caf playing away. So it is part and parcel. I think it galvanises the team a little bit more, you know, determination, but it is certainly not easy when you have to do these types of things. But I cannot get involved in that.

Hunt Focuses on Team Preparation

The coach's comments underline the challenge facing Stellenbosch, who must overcome a strong Pirates side while playing a home fixture far from their usual base. Pirates have invested heavily in their squad in recent seasons, and Hunt pointed to their pace and wide players as key strengths. Even so, he stressed that cup football can produce unexpected results.

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Stellenbosch have regularly reached the latter stages of competitions, and Hunt said the club has grown accustomed to difficult logistical demands, including Caf matches away from home. Saturday's semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium is set for a 3.30pm kick-off. Stellenbosch will aim to use the unusual setting as motivation rather than a disadvantage. Hunt said his focus remains on preparing the team as best as possible.

He added that the players will give a good account of themselves in Durban. The winner will move one step closer to Carling Knockout glory, and Stellenbosch will be hoping to deliver an upset against one of the country's in-form sides.