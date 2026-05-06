Hunt Criticizes Stellies Performance as Pirates Keep Title Hopes Alive

Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt vents frustration after a defensive collapse against Orlando Pirates, while Pirates remain in the title race. Other sports and entertainment highlights include The Backstreet Boys' legacy, a major Lotto draw, and the Springboks' upcoming match.

Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt expressed his frustration after his team suffered a defeat against Orlando Pirates , conceding two goals just before halftime. The match took a turn when Patrick Maswanganyi and Evidence Makgopa scored in quick succession, giving Pirates a significant lead.

Hunt criticized his team’s defensive errors, stating that some players lacked the necessary commitment. He mentioned that his center-back’s reluctance to head the ball was a major issue, adding that the team’s current performance does not reflect their potential. Despite their struggles, Hunt acknowledged the progress made since January, calling it a miracle given the circumstances. He also noted that key player Tshegofatso Mabasa was unavailable due to ineligibility against his parent club, further limiting their attacking options.

The victory propelled Pirates to 62 points, keeping them in contention for the Betway Premiership title. They must win their remaining matches and hope Mamelodi Sundowns slip up to stay in the race.

Meanwhile, other sports and entertainment news includes the enduring legacy of The Backstreet Boys, who first gained fame in Germany before becoming global icons. South Africans are eagerly awaiting a major Lotto draw, while wildlife enthusiasts are encouraged to look beyond the Big Five for unique safari experiences. In rugby, the Springboks are set to face the Barbarians in a highly anticipated match, marking the start of their 2026 season.

Additionally, Orlando Pirates’ coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praised his team’s resilience, calling them warriors after their crucial win





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