Hunger Persists Amid ECD Funding Boost as Schools Prepare for Mid-Term Break and NSC Exams

Despite millions allocated for Early Childhood Development centres, many children still go hungry. Meanwhile, the Department of Basic Education confirms a special school holiday on 15 June 2026, followed by Youth Day on 16 June, interrupting the second term which runs until 26 June. Matric pupils are completing NSC June exams with final papers on 23 June, while the winter break begins after term end, with third term starting 21 July and including Women's Day holidays on 9-10 August.

Despite significant government funding allocations for Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, a critical challenge persists: many children continue to suffer from hunger and malnutrition. This paradox highlights the gap between policy intentions and on-the-ground realities for vulnerable children.

While the state has set aside millions to support ECD infrastructure and services, ensuring that children have adequate nutrition remains an uphill battle. The issue is compounded by broader socio-economic factors, including poverty and food insecurity, which directly impact a child's ability to learn and thrive. Nutrition is a fundamental pillar of early development, and without consistent access to nutritious meals, even the best-resourced ECD centres cannot fully achieve their educational and developmental goals.

The situation calls for a more integrated approach that combines financial investment with targeted nutrition programmes, community engagement, and monitoring mechanisms to ensure that funds translate into tangible improvements in children's well-being and academic outcomes. The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has released the official school calendar for the upcoming term, outlining key dates and holidays. Pupils across South Africa will receive an unexpected mid-term break next week, with Monday, 15 June 2026, designated as a special school holiday.

This is immediately followed by Youth Day on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, a public holiday commemorating the Soweto Uprising. Consequently, learners will return to classrooms only on Wednesday, 17 June 2026. The second term, despite this brief interruption, remains in full swing and is scheduled to conclude on Friday, 26 June 2026. Following this, the winter break will extend for approximately three weeks, with pupils slated to resume for the third term on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

The third term will also incorporate a short interlude for National Women's Day, with public holidays observed on 9 and 10 August 2026. These dates fall within the school term period, providing another brief respite before the final push toward term's end. For matric learners, the National Senior Certificate (NSC) June examinations are nearing completion.

The final papers are set for Tuesday, 23 June 2026, with the timetable indicating Music Paper 2 (Comprehension) in the first session and Agricultural Sciences Paper 2 in the second session. These NSC June exams constitute a vital component of the broader assessment programme for matric candidates, and the conclusion of this examination cycle marks a significant milestone in the 2026 academic year





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ECD Funding Child Hunger School Nutrition South Africa Department Of Basic Education School Calendar Mid-Term Break Youth Day NSC Exams Matric Second Term Winter Break Third Term National Women's Day

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