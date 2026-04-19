Humanoid Robots Outpace Human Runners in Beijing Half-Marathon

Dozens of Chinese-made humanoid robots demonstrated significant advancements in athleticism and autonomous navigation by outperforming human runners in a Beijing half-marathon. The winning robot, developed by Honor, completed the 21km course in an astonishing 50 minutes and 26 seconds, beating the human world record. This year's event saw a dramatic improvement from the previous year, with nearly half the robots navigating autonomously and several finishing far ahead of professional athletes, signaling rapid progress in China's robotics sector.

In a remarkable display of technological progress, dozens of Chinese-made humanoid robots competed in a half-marathon in Beijing on Sunday, showcasing their rapidly advancing athleticism and autonomous navigation capabilities. These machines not only kept pace with but in many cases surpassed their human counterparts, a stark contrast to the inaugural race last year, which was marred by numerous technical failures and a significantly slower pace for the robots.

The 2026 event highlighted a dramatic leap forward for China's burgeoning robotics industry, demonstrating a clear trajectory towards sophisticated physical performance in autonomous systems. The number of participating robot teams surged from 20 to over 100, reflecting increased investment and development in the field. Many of the leading robots were significantly faster than professional human runners, with the top finishers beating the human winners by more than ten minutes. A significant advancement was also observed in navigation; unlike the previous year, where remote control was prevalent, nearly half of the robot entrants successfully navigated the challenging 21km course autonomously. To ensure safety and prevent collisions, the robots and the 12,000 human participants ran on parallel tracks. The winning robot, engineered by Honor, a former spin-off of Huawei, crossed the finish line in an astonishing 50 minutes and 26 seconds. This time not only secured a decisive victory but also set a new benchmark, surpassing the current half-marathon world record held by Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo. Honor’s engineering team also secured the second and third podium positions, with all their robots achieving these record-breaking times through self-navigation. Du Xiaodi, an engineer from Honor’s winning team, elaborated on the year-long development process for their robot. He explained that the robot was equipped with legs measuring between 90cm and 95cm, designed to mimic the biomechanics of elite human runners. Furthermore, the integration of liquid cooling technology, similar to that used in their smartphones, contributed to the robot's sustained performance. Du acknowledged that the humanoid robot sector is still in its nascent stages but expressed strong confidence in its potential to revolutionize various industries, particularly manufacturing. He articulated that advancements in areas like running speed, while seemingly superficial, have direct implications for technology transfer, leading to improvements in structural reliability and cooling systems, which are crucial for eventual industrial applications. Spectators at the event were visibly impressed by the diversity in robot sizes and gaits, interpreting it as a clear indicator of China's significant progress in robotics. Chu Tianqi, a 23-year-old engineering student from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, commented on the remarkable running posture of the humanoid robots, noting that given the relatively short history of AI development, the current level of performance was highly impressive. He expressed a strong belief in an AI-dominated future, warning that individuals resistant to or unaware of AI's utility would likely become obsolete. The inspirational impact of the event was also evident in younger attendees, such as 11-year-old Guo Yukun, who, after witnessing the race, declared his ambition to pursue a university degree in robotics. Guo is already actively engaged in robotics, attending regular classes in theory and programming and participating in his school’s team for the International Olympiad in Informatics. While economically viable applications for humanoid robots are still largely in the experimental phase, the half-marathon effectively showcased their growing physical capabilities, hinting at transformative potential in fields ranging from hazardous industrial jobs to military applications. However, experts caution that the skills demonstrated, while entertaining, do not directly translate to widespread commercial adoption in industrial settings, where critical capabilities like manual dexterity, sophisticated real-world perception, and adaptability beyond repetitive tasks remain paramount. China's strategic ambition to lead in this frontier industry is supported by extensive government policies, including subsidies and infrastructure development, aimed at fostering domestic firms. This national push was further amplified during the CCTV Spring Festival gala in February, which featured a prominent segment on humanoid robots and their role in the future of manufacturing, including a sophisticated martial arts demonstration by Unitree robots performing complex combat sequences alongside human performers





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