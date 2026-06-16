Humanitarian Crisis Looms as Thousands of Malawian Migrants Gather in Durban for Repatriation

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli warns of a growing humanitarian emergency as over 6,000 Malawian nationals camp at Sherwood Hall grounds in Durban, seeking repatriation after fleeing anti-migrant protests. Police intervene to prevent stampede as queues swell.

Durban, South Africa - A mass gathering of thousands of Malawian nationals at the Sherwood Hall grounds in Durban has been described as a growing humanitarian crisis by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli .

The site has become a makeshift camp for people seeking repatriation to Malawi, with numbers swelling daily. Over the weekend, approximately 755 individuals departed on buses arranged by the Malawian government, but an additional 6,000 have since arrived, creating a volatile situation. Authorities are concerned about the potential for disease outbreaks, food shortages, and safety hazards as the crowd continues to grow.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was forced to intervene on June 13, 2026, to prevent a stampede as more than 7,000 people, mostly women, queued for repatriation assistance. The scene was captured in a photograph by Rajesh Jantilal of AFP, showing the intense pressure and desperation among the crowd. Premier Ntuli emphasized that the provincial government views the situation as urgent and is working with national departments and private stakeholders to accelerate repatriation efforts.

While the national government favors deportation, the province is exploring all options to avoid a disaster that could impact both the migrants and local residents. He noted that trucks from the Department of Home Affairs are on standby to transport people to the Lindela repatriation centre, but logistical challenges remain. The premier called for cooperation from all parties and warned against actions that might hinder the process.

The Malawian migrants reportedly fled their homes across KwaZulu-Natal after hearing rumors of anti-migrant protests, fearing violence and discrimination. Their decision to congregate at Sherwood Park reflects deep anxiety about their future in South Africa. Community leaders have urged calm, but tensions remain high. The crisis underscores broader issues of undocumented migration, regional cooperation, and the humanitarian responsibilities of host countries.

Both Malawi and South Africa face pressure to resolve the situation swiftly while upholding human rights standards. Medical teams have been deployed to the camp to monitor health conditions, and aid organizations are distributing water and basic supplies.

However, sanitation facilities are inadequate, raising the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases. The provincial government is also considering using stadiums or other public venues as temporary shelters if the crowd expands further. Ntuli stressed that the goal is to manage the crisis with dignity and avoid any loss of life. He acknowledged that some migrants may have valid asylum claims, but the current focus is on voluntary repatriation.

The incident has reignited debate about South Africa's immigration policies and its treatment of foreign nationals, particularly from neighboring countries. Human rights groups have called for protections for vulnerable groups, including women and children, among the migrants. The Premier's office will hold daily coordination meetings with relevant stakeholders to track progress and prevent escalation





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Malawian Migrants Durban Repatriation Sherwood Hall Crisis South Africa Immigration Thami Ntuli

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