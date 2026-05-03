Human Remains Found Inside Crocodile in Komati River

A missing businessman has been found deceased after human remains were discovered inside a crocodile retrieved from the Komati River in Mpumalanga, South Africa. The discovery follows a week-long search after his vehicle was found stranded on a bridge.

The search for a missing businessman in Mpumalanga , South Africa , has taken a horrifying turn with the discovery of human remains inside the stomach of a crocodile.

The grim finding occurred near Komatipoort, following a week-long intensive search operation triggered by the recovery of the man’s vehicle, a Ford Ranger, stranded on a low-water bridge over the Komati River. Authorities had been investigating the disappearance of the man since his vehicle was found, suspecting foul play or a tragic accident. The discovery of the remains within the crocodile has tragically confirmed the worst fears and initiated a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

A multi-agency team, comprising the South African Police Service (SAPS) Search and Rescue Unit, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoint), South African National Parks (SanParks), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a private security firm called Securecon, and the Port Management Committee, worked tirelessly to locate the missing man. During the search, the team identified a large crocodile that was strongly suspected of being involved in the man’s disappearance.

Based on evidence and observations, investigators believed the crocodile may have attacked and consumed the man. Obtaining the necessary permits and authorizations, the team made the difficult decision to euthanize the crocodile to investigate the suspicion. During the careful and methodical examination of the animal’s remains, the human remains were discovered within its digestive system. The recovery of these remains has been a deeply disturbing development for all involved, and has brought a somber reality to the search efforts.

The remains have been carefully collected and transported for forensic analysis, including DNA testing, to positively identify the victim and provide closure to his grieving family. The process of identification is crucial to officially confirm the identity of the deceased and to provide definitive answers to the family and the public. The discovery has understandably sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving residents reeling from the shocking nature of the incident.

The Komati River, while a vital waterway, is known to be inhabited by large crocodiles, posing a potential risk to those who venture near its banks. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with wildlife encounters and the importance of exercising caution in areas where such animals are present. Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, has publicly praised the dedication and bravery of the search team.

He emphasized the challenging and perilous conditions under which the team operated, highlighting their unwavering commitment to the mission. General Mkhwanazi expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that the police will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the full sequence of events leading to this tragic outcome.

The investigation will focus on establishing the timeline of events, determining how the man’s vehicle ended up stranded on the bridge, and understanding the circumstances surrounding the crocodile attack. The authorities are committed to providing answers and ensuring that justice is served. The incident underscores the importance of inter-agency collaboration in responding to complex search and rescue operations, and the vital role played by specialized units like the SAPS Search and Rescue team and SanParks in managing wildlife-related incidents





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Crocodile Attack Missing Person Komati River Mpumalanga South Africa

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