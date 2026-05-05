Human Remains Found in Crocodile's Stomach as Search for Missing Businessman Continues

Authorities in Mpumalanga are investigating the disappearance of businessman Gabriel Batista after human remains were found in a crocodile's stomach. The vehicle he was driving was recovered empty, raising concerns about his fate. Meanwhile, sports and legal updates highlight other key events.

The disappearance of Mpumalanga businessman Gabriel Batista has taken a grim turn as human remains were discovered inside the stomach of a large crocodile in the Komati River .

While police await DNA test results to confirm the identity of the remains, friends and family of the missing man are bracing for the worst. Batista, who went missing a week ago while attempting to cross a flooded bridge, is suspected to be one of several victims of the crocodile, as multiple pairs of shoes and other items were found in its belly.

The vehicle he was driving, a black Ford Ranger, was later recovered empty, raising fears that he was swept away by the river's strong currents. The crocodile, which had been seen sunbathing on the riverbank for days during search efforts, is believed to have been digesting a large meal when authorities made the gruesome discovery. This incident highlights the dangers of venturing into crocodile-infested waters, especially during flooding.

Meanwhile, in sports news, Orlando Pirates secured a 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium, narrowing the gap on Betway Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to just two points. In other developments, Musa Khawula, who is currently evading authorities, faces imprisonment after being found guilty of contempt of court for failing to apologize to Julius Malema.

Additionally, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has announced the 16 winners of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition. The Daily Lotto jackpot has also reached an estimated R450,000, offering players a chance to win big





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Gabriel Batista Mpumalanga Crocodile Attack Missing Person Komati River

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