Hull City's historic comeback to the Premier League through the Championship playoffs has left not only the club but also the English Football League deeply shaken. The EFL removed Southampton from the final, replacing them with Middlesbrough, leaving confusion and disappointment. Meanwhile, Hull's talented manager Sergej Jakirovic came as a surprise to everyone.

Hull City stunned the sports world by winning the Championship playoff final against Middlesbrough on May 23, 2026, climbing up to the Premier League and leaving the EFL deeply shaken.

Oli McBurnie scored the crucial late goal to give promotion to Hull, with fans hailing their team's comeback. A crucial run-in and some questionable refereeing decisions sealed Hull's playoff victory, with the EFL handing a one-game stadium ban to Southampton due to their Spygate scandal in the final. Hull proved that any team can rise up from the ashes, sealing three promotions in a row through the playoffs





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English Football Premier League Championship Promotion Playoffs Playoffs Final Middlesbrough Hull City Oli Mcburnie Spygate

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