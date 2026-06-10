Hugo Broos Returns to Azteca Stadium 40 Years Later as South Africa Coach in 2026 World Cup

Hugo Broos, who played for Belgium against Mexico in the 1986 World Cup, returns to the Estadio Azteca as the coach of South Africa in the 2026 World Cup opener. The Belgian veteran dreams of a fairytale ending where South Africa reaches the knockout phase for the first time and is set to retire from his 56-year football career after the tournament.

Forty years after representing Belgium in the 1986 World Cup opener against hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca , Hugo Broos returns to the iconic stadium on Thursday, but this time as the coach of South Africa .

The match marks the beginning of a 104-game journey that will culminate with the champions being crowned on July 19 in New Jersey.

'No one in Hollywood could have scripted it better - I played in a World Cup opener, and now, four decades later, I will be one of the coaches in a World Cup opener,' said Broos, who is set to retire from his 56-year football career after the tournament. The Belgian veteran, who turned 74 this year, dreams of a fairytale ending where South Africa reaches the knockout phase of a World Cup for the first time after three consecutive first-round exits.

'When South Africa bows out of this tournament, I will say goodbye to football. I want to spend more time with my wife, two daughters, son, and eight grandchildren,' he added. After facing Mexico, South Africa will take on the Czech Republic and South Korea in Group A. The group winners and runners-up, along with eight of the 12 third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage.

Broos acknowledged the challenge posed by Mexico and their passionate fans, emphasizing the need for South Africa to play at their highest level. He believes that securing three points in their opening match will be crucial for reaching the knockout round.

'Three points will take us through. The four teams in Group A are not too different in terms of quality, which means there are three tough matches ahead for South Africa. Our mission is to create history by reaching the second round,' he said. Broos dismissed concerns about the potential impact of the fierce domestic rivalry between Sundowns and Pirates on the national team, stating that the squad is united and focused on their shared goal.

He also praised the fitness and intelligence of a key playmaker in the squad, expressing confidence in the player's ability to make a significant impact in the tournament. Regardless of South Africa's performance in the World Cup, Broos expressed pride in his role in rejuvenating the national team, highlighting the growth in attendance at their matches since he took charge in 2021





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Hugo Broos South Africa 2026 World Cup Mexico Estadio Azteca Knockout Phase Retirement Group A Czech Republic South Korea

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