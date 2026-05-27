Hugo Broos Names South Africa's 26-Man Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

South African coach Hugo Broos has revealed the final 26-player roster for Bafana Bafana's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, announced at the Union Buildings with President Cyril Ramaphosa in attendance. The team, drawn in Group A with Mexico, Czech Republic, and South Korea, combines experienced goalkeepers like Ronwen Williams, a solid defense featuring Khuliso Mudau and Nkosinathi Sibisi, creative midfielders including Teboho Mokoena, and potent forwards such as Oswin Appolis and Themba Zwane, all preparing for the tournament starting June 11 across North America.

In a landmark moment for South African football, coach Hugo Broos announced the final 26-man squad for Bafana Bafana 's journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The unveiling occurred on Wednesday evening at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, just before the tournament's kickoff on Thursday, 11 June, hosted across Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The team is placed in Group A alongside Mexico, Czech Republic, and South Korea, setting the stage for challenging yet exciting matches. President Cyril Ramaphosa joined Broos for the announcement, underscoring the national importance of this achievement.

The squad is a strategic mix of veteran leadership, emerging young stars, and dynamic talent, promising to energize fans and analysts worldwide. The roster is balanced across all positions: goalkeepers Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, and Sipho Chaine provide reliability and experience; defenders such as Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, and Ime Okon form a resilient backline; midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Thalente Mbatha offer creativity and game control; while forwards Oswin Appolis, Iqraam Rayners, and Themba Zwane lead the attacking prowess.

This composition reflects Broos' vision for a competitive and cohesive unit ready to represent South Africa on the global stage, aiming to make a lasting impact at the World Cup





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Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup Hugo Broos South Africa National Football Team World Cup Squad

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