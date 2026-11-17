Former Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos admits he was wrong about Relebohile Mofokeng, praising the player's immediate success in the Belgian league despite prior doubts about his physical stature.

Former South Africa national team head coach Hugo Broos has publicly acknowledged a significant misjudgment regarding Relebohile Mofokeng. Broos admitted that his initial predictions about the young midfielder struggling in Belgium were incorrect following Mofokeng's impressive start in the Belgian Pro League.

Broos Revises Initial Assessment of Mofokeng

Hugo Broos stated he was genuinely surprised by the rapid adaptation and high level of performance demonstrated by Relebohile Mofokeng during his early months with his new club. The former Bafana Bafana boss recalled predicting that the player would face substantial challenges adjusting to the physical demands of the Belgian competition.

Also read Broos makes U-turn, says he is impressed at how quickly Mofokeng adapted in Belgium

Broos previously told journalists that Mofokeng would likely require a minimum of six months to settle into the league environment before reaching his peak playing condition. He expressed concerns that the midfielder might struggle to establish himself quickly due to the specific rigors of the Belgian football landscape.

Physical Concerns Versus On-Field Reality

The Belgian coach cited specific physical metrics when explaining his earlier skepticism about Mofokeng's potential success abroad. He noted that the player weighs only sixty-two kilograms and stands at a height of one hundred sixty-two meters, which raised doubts about his ability to compete physically against larger opponents.

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Broos recalled pre-season conversations with reporters who questioned whether Mofokeng possessed the size and strength required for senior professional football in Europe. He had initially suggested that the player might have been more suited for youth-level competition rather than the intense senior tier of the Belgian league.

Injuries Create Unexpected Opportunity

Despite the initial doubts regarding his physical frame, Relebohile Mofokeng benefited from a fortunate circumstance involving squad injuries within his team. These absences provided him with immediate playing time that he was able to seize decisively and convert into consistent performances.

Broos emphasized that Mofokeng did not require the extended adaptation period that was originally anticipated. Instead, the young midfielder utilized the available opportunities immediately, demonstrating a level of readiness and skill that caught even his former coach off guard.

Managerial Praise for Immediate Impact

Hugo Broos expressed clear happiness and professional satisfaction with Relebohile Mofokeng's current trajectory in Belgian football. He acknowledged that the player took his chances with both hands, proving that his technical ability and mental resilience outweighed the physical concerns that had previously been highlighted.

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The admission serves as a candid reflection on the challenges of predicting player development across different football cultures. Broos now praises Mofokeng for defying expectations and establishing himself as a vital contributor in the Belgian league shortly after his transfer.