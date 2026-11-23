Hugo Boss expands its BOSS Bottled Beyond line with Eau de Toilette Intense for men and a new Eau de Parfum for women, featuring campaigns with Bradley Cooper and Jessica Chastain.

Hugo Boss has officially expanded its BOSS Bottled Beyond portfolio with the introduction of two distinct new fragrance releases. The German fashion brand unveiled BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense for men and the first-ever BOSS Bottled Beyond for Her. These additions aim to deepen the brand's narrative of modern success and mutual inspiration.

Core Scent Profiles and Composition

BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense introduces a novel floral-leather combination for men. Principal perfumers Daphné Bugey, Frank Voelkl, and Bruno Jovanovic at DSM-Firmenich crafted this scent by blending maximalist orange blossom absolute with a textured warm leather blend. The orange blossom provides luminosity while the leather adds sensuousness, creating a dual blend that highlights the brightness of the flowers and the boldness of the leather. BOSS Bottled Beyond for Her centers on a peony and maple syrup signature. This fragrance offers a dialogue between floral radiance and warm sweetness. It features a significantly higher concentration than most eaux de parfum, supported by high-tech formulation to enhance lasting power.

Also read Beyond market volatility — five factors that shape investment risk

Celebrity Campaign Ambassadors

The global marketing campaign for these launches features a diverse roster of high-profile ambassadors. Bradley Cooper, an acclaimed actor and director, serves as the face for the men's fragrance. Music star Maluma and footballer Vinícius Júnior also represent the BOSS brand vision. For the women's edition, Hugo Boss has partnered with Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain. Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Becky G and Olympic gold medallist Tara Davis-Woodhall complete the trio for the female campaign. Each ambassador reflects specific facets of the fragrance, such as radiance, depth, and determination.

Packaging Design and Aesthetics

The packaging for BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense features semi-transparent glass with a metallic finish. A bright silver-toned cap sits atop the bottle, accompanied by double leather-like trim engraved with the Double B monogram. The design for BOSS Bottled Beyond for Her presents a sculptural object where softness meets strength. The bottle boasts refined curves and sensual lines, embodying a luminous presence. The aesthetic reflects the duality of the Double B monogram, symbolizing balance and modern femininity.

Advertisement

Available Sizes and Refill Options

Consumers can purchase BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense in 50ml, 100ml, and 150ml sizes. Each of these bottles is refillable using the 200ml BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense Refill. BOSS Bottled Beyond for Her is available in 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml sizes. These women's fragrance bottles are compatible with the 150ml BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Parfum for Her Refill. The brand emphasizes sustainability and continued usage through these refillable systems.

Brand Vision and Market Positioning

Hugo Boss positions these releases within its broader BOSS Recognize philosophy. This vision defines success not just by individual accomplishment but by the power to inspire others. The brand aims to elevate one another through its products and messaging. The BOSS Bottled Beyond story now evolves in two new directions, moving beyond the original premium leather-ginger scent. The new launches target both gender-specific preferences and a shared philosophy of modern elegance and strength.