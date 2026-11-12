Huawei XMAGE Awards 2026 winners announced at Grand Palais exhibition in Paris

The A Heartwarming World exhibition opened at the Grand Palais in Paris on 11 November 2026, celebrating 10 years of the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards and announcing three grand prize winners from 820,000 entries.

The A Heartwarming World exhibition, a collaboration between HUAWEI XMAGE and Paris Photo, officially opened at the Grand Palais in Paris on 11 November 2026.

More than 150 photographers, imaging experts and media professionals from around the world attended the event, where the winners of the 2026 HUAWEI XMAGE Awards were announced. Founded in 1997, Paris Photo is one of the world's most influential photography art events, attracting over 100,000 professionals and enthusiasts each year. For the 2026 edition, Paris Photo renewed its partnership with HUAWEI XMAGE, bringing together photography, technology and storytelling.

Also read Ramaphosa Approves Salary Hikes for Officials and Judges for 2026/27 Year

Huawei Celebrates Decade of Photography Community

Alex Huang He, CMO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, stated: Over the past decade, we have grown alongside global creators, building an open, diverse and heartwarming global community where people and stories connect through images. The A Heartwarming World exhibition celebrates 10 years of the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards and Huawei's growing involvement in the global photography community.

Following the success of the A Heartwarming World global tour, the exhibition builds on last year's theme, The World, You and Me, exploring the connection between people, nature and the world around us. The exhibition features three themed zones, namely Seeing Nature, Seeing the Works and Seeing Each Other, as well as a special zone dedicated to HUAWEI XMAGE's innovative journey over the past decade.

Advertisement

Through photography and visual storytelling, these zones explore the theme of lives entwined, all things connected, highlighting the human stories and emotional connections behind the images. The exhibition invites visitors to look beyond the photographs and consider the stories and experiences they capture. This event marks a milestone in Huawei's efforts to become a significant organizer, promoter and connector in the global photography ecosystem.

Huawei Imaging Brand Evolves to XMAGE

A decade after its initial conception, Huawei's imaging brand has undergone a refresh this year, evolving from NEXT-IMAGE to XMAGE. This evolution reflects Huawei's continued focus on imaging technology and the role photography plays in capturing human experiences.

Therefore, the special exhibition area takes visitors on a journey through time, combining photographs, camera components and accompanying text to showcase some of the most memorable works and camera modules from the past decade. In this way, visitors can witness a decade of shared growth between users and technology, experiencing the people and stories behind imaging innovation.

As the competition celebrates its 10th anniversary, a special award has been added to honor long-term users who have supported Huawei and provide more creators with an opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience. The award is called the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2026 10th Anniversary Honorary Award. This year's XMAGE Awards continue the XMAGE 100 selection process. The shortlisted works fall into three categories: Order and Precision (technology), Time and Reflection (thought), and Aesthetics and Resonance (art).

Grand Prize Winners Announced at Awards Ceremony

A professional judging panel selected 100 outstanding works from the 820,000 entries, and then chose three Grand Prize Winners: Ali Abdul Hamid Alarbash, Mai Shunxi and Wan Ben. Grand Prize Winner: Light & Shadow Across France, Ali Abdul Hamid Alarbash. Judges' comment: The child is surrounded by bubbles in what looks like a street carnival in Paris. It is captured almost like a street snapshot.

Advertisement

It is a surprising and beautifully composed daily-life photograph that is almost too random to be true. The series captures a bewildered pedestrian walking past a wall poster, a young couple enjoying a sunset, a group of men running at dawn, people sitting on a bench by the Seine, and others gazing out of a window. Together, the photos form a portrait of Paris that employs the existing light to startling effect.

The photographer uses a HUAWEI P60 Pro to create an effect and tell a story, demonstrating masterful photographic skills. Grand Prize Winner: A Fleeting Encounter, Mai Shunxi. Overview: City dwellers are often little more than passersby to one another, crossing paths amid the rush of everyday life. A blurred figure seen from behind represents a restless, ever-changing world, while a steady gaze reflects a youthful spirit untouched by convention.

Amid the countless fleeting encounters of a bustling crowd, we hold fast to our true selves. Judges' comment: The girl's gaze causes a gentle flutter in one's heart. One cannot help but wonder: What is she looking at, and what is she thinking? In a lifetime, how many people do we truly encounter?

Passersby, strangers' faces caught in a passing glance: perhaps tens of millions; Brief acquaintances, people we share a quick word with: around 4,000 to 8,000; Those whose names we know: 1,000 to 3,000; A steady social circle: about 150; Close friends: around 15; Deep confidants: merely 5 or so. This fleeting moment of connection forms a precious bond in the vast ocean of people. Grand Prize Winner: Gaze Across Time and Space, Wan Ben.

Overview: Ancient stone statues stand silently on the plateau, gazing at the white trails left by planes in the sky. Against the black-and-white tones, the weight of history and the fleeting traces of modernity complete a gaze across time and space. Judges' comment: The highland carved stones and the airplane's vapor trail create a striking visual contrast: one eternal, the other fleeting.

The ancient stone carvings represent the slow accumulation of civilization, while the vapor trail symbolizes the rapid pace of modern development. As ancient heritage and modern civilization intersect more frequently, whether mobile photography can unlock a grand, poetic power ultimately comes down to the photographer's vision. Data sourced from Paris Photo official public records.