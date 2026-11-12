Huawei XMAGE and Paris Photo Open A Heartwarming World Exhibition at Grand Palais

Huawei XMAGE and Paris Photo opened the A Heartwarming World exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris on 11 November 2026, announcing the winners of the 2026 HUAWEI XMAGE Awards before more than 150 attendees.

Huawei XMAGE and Paris Photo opened the A Heartwarming World exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris on 11 November 2026. More than 150 photographers, imaging experts and media professionals from around the world attended the event.

Huawei XMAGE Awards Winners Announced

The winners of the 2026 HUAWEI XMAGE Awards were announced during the ceremony. The event marked a renewed partnership between Paris Photo and Huawei XMAGE. Paris Photo was founded in 1997 and is one of the most influential photography art events globally. It attracts over 100,000 professionals and enthusiasts each year.

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For the 2026 edition, the organisation renewed its strategic partnership with Huawei XMAGE. The collaboration aims to bring together photography, technology and storytelling. Alex Huang He is the Chief Marketing Officer of the Huawei Consumer Business Group. He said: Over the past decade, we have grown alongside global creators, building an open, diverse, and heartwarming global community where people and stories connect through images.

He also described the establishment of this community as a significant milestone in Huawei's international outreach and brand identity. The A Heartwarming World exhibition celebrates ten years of the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards. It also highlights Huawei's growing involvement in the global photography community. The showcase follows the success of the A Heartwarming World global tour.

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Exhibition Explores Human Nature Connections

It builds on last year's theme, The World, You and Me. The exhibition explores the connection between people, nature and the world around us. The exhibition features three themed zones. The first is Humanity and Nature, also titled Seeing Nature.

The second is Humanity and All Things, also called Seeing the Works. The third is Humanity and Human Connection, also known as Seeing Each Other. A special zone is dedicated to Huawei XMAGE's innovative journey over the past decade. These sections explore the theme of lives entwined, all things connected.

They highlight the human stories and emotional connections behind the images. Visitors are invited to look beyond the photographs and consider the stories they capture. This event marks a milestone in Huawei's efforts to become a significant organiser, promoter and connector in the global photography ecosystem. A decade after its initial conception, Huawei's imaging brand has undergone a refresh this year.

It evolved from NEXT-IMAGE to XMAGE. This evolution reflects Huawei's continued focus on imaging technology and the role photography plays in capturing human experiences. The special exhibition area takes visitors on a journey through time. It combines photographs, camera components and accompanying text.

XMAGE Awards Celebrate Decade of Growth

These showcase memorable works and camera modules from the past decade. Visitors can witness a decade of shared growth between users and technology. This year's XMAGE Awards continue the XMAGE 100 selection process. The shortlisted works fall into three categories.

Order and Precision is the technical category. Time and Reflection is the ideological category. Aesthetics and Resonance is the artistic category. A professional judging panel selected 100 outstanding works from 820,000 entries.

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The panel then chose three photographers of the year. As the competition celebrates its 10th anniversary, a special award was added. The HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2026 10th Anniversary Honorary Award honours long-term users who have supported Huawei. It also provides more creators with an opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience.

Judges Praise Capturing Daily Life Moments

The event included judges' comments on selected works. One comment described a photograph of a child surrounded by bubbles in what looks like a street carnival in Paris. It was captured almost like a street snapshot. The judges called it a surprising and beautifully composed daily-life photograph that is almost too random to be true.

Another series captured a bewildered pedestrian walking past a wall poster and a young couple enjoying a sunset. It also showed a group of men running at dawn and people sitting on a bench by the Seine. Other images showed people gazing out of a window. Together, the photos form a portrait of Paris that uses existing light to startling effect.

The photographer used a HUAWEI P60 Pro to create an effect and tell a story, demonstrating masterful photographic skills. One overview described city dwellers as mere passersby to one another, crossing paths in the rush of life. A blurred figure from behind symbolises a restless, drifting world. Steadfast eyes reflect a youthful heart unmarred by convention.

Amidst countless fleeting encounters in the noisy crowd, we hold fast to our true selves. A judges' comment noted that a girl's gaze causes a gentle flutter in one's heart. One cannot help but wonder what she is looking at and what she is thinking. The text reflected on how many people we truly encounter in a lifetime.

Passersby and strangers' faces caught in a passing glance may number in the tens of millions. Brief acquaintances we share a quick word with number around 4,000 to 8,000. Those whose names we know number 1,000 to 3,000. A steady social circle is about 150.

Close friends are around 15. Deep confidants are merely 5 or so. This fleeting moment of connection forms a precious bond in the vast ocean of people. Another overview described ancient stone statues standing silently on the plateau, gazing at the white trails.