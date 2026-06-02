Huawei's Sub-Saharan Africa Intelligent Finance Summit 2026: Resilience First, Intelligence Next

Over 100 senior executives and industry experts from eight Sub-Saharan African countries gathered at Huawei's Lianqiu Lake R&D Center in Shanghai for the Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Intelligent Finance Summit 2026. Themed 'Resilience First, Intelligence Next', the summit focused on cloudification, mobility, and resilience, facilitating strategic dialogue to address transformation challenges and unlock growth opportunities in the region's financial industry.

On May 21, Huawei hosted the Sub-Saharan Africa Intelligent Finance Summit 2026 in Shanghai, themed ' Resilience First , Intelligence Next '. Over 100 senior executives and industry experts from eight Sub-Saharan Africa n countries, along with 20 industry partners, attended the event.

The summit focused on cloudification, mobility, and resilience, facilitating strategic dialogue to address transformation challenges and unlock growth opportunities. Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Digital Finance BU, delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the role of artificial intelligence in shaping Africa's financial future. He highlighted China's digital transformation journey and the need for tailored, local adaptations. Victor Guo, President of Sub-Saharan Africa Enterprise Business, reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to 'In Africa, for Africa', and proposed a path for digital and intelligent transformation.

This includes building a Fintech core and DATA+AI platform, using super apps for integration, and offering a combination of public, private, dedicated, and edge clouds for data compliance. Huawei's 'Two-Site Three-DC' solution ensures high resilience, with a recovery point objective (RPO) of 0 and recovery time objective (RTO) of less than 2 minutes.

Tsebeletso Mashau, Africa Regions CIO and Group Deputy CIO Retail of Standard Bank, shared the bank's digital transformation practices, emphasizing the role of cloudification in driving business and organizational transformation





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Business Finance Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Intelligent Finance Summit Resilience First Intelligence Next Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence Cloudification Mobility Resilience Standard Bank

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