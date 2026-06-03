Huawei's 2026 Sub-Saharan Africa Intelligent Finance Summit: Cloudification and Resilience in Focus

The 2026 Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Intelligent Finance Summit explored the future of banking, emphasizing cloudification, mobility, and resilience. With over 100 senior executives in attendance, the event discussed digital transformation, AI's role, and Huawei's roadmap for the African financial sector. The summit also highlighted successful cloudification strategies and resilience approaches implemented by leading banks.

The 2026 Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Intelligent Finance Summit, held in Shanghai, brought together over 100 senior executives from eight Africa n countries to discuss cloudification, mobility, and resilience in the financial sector .

The summit, themed 'Resilience First, Intelligence Next', explored how financial institutions can address transformation challenges while unlocking growth opportunities. Huawei presented a roadmap for the African financial sector, progressing from cloudification and mobility towards resilience and intelligence. Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Digital Finance Business Unit, delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving financial industry development over the next decade.

He noted that while China's digital transformation experience could provide insights, each African country must adapt solutions to local realities. Huawei, operating in Africa for 28 years, aims to support digital and intelligent transformation through collaboration with local partners. To address financial inclusion and system resilience, Huawei proposes a path built on a fintech core and data-AI platform, using super apps for integrated services. Cloudification, a core driver of financial transformation, enables institutions to improve agility and innovation.

Leading banks are reshaping technology foundations with a 'resilience-first' approach, using high-resilience infrastructure to drive growth and trust. Huawei supports customers with a 'Two-Site Three-Data Centre' disaster recovery architecture, enhancing resilience and security. Across the region, financial institutions are working with Huawei to enhance service delivery and competitiveness through cloud and AI-enabled solutions.

Tsebeletso Mashau, Africa Regions CIO and Group Deputy CIO Retail at Standard Bank South Africa, detailed the bank's digital transformation journey, highlighting cloudification as a central driver of business change





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Cloudification Resilience AI Financial Sector Digital Transformation Huawei Africa

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Huawei's Sub-Saharan Africa Intelligent Finance Summit 2026: Resilience First, Intelligence NextOver 100 senior executives and industry experts from eight Sub-Saharan African countries gathered at Huawei's Lianqiu Lake R&D Center in Shanghai for the Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Intelligent Finance Summit 2026. Themed 'Resilience First, Intelligence Next', the summit focused on cloudification, mobility, and resilience, facilitating strategic dialogue to address transformation challenges and unlock growth opportunities in the region's financial industry.

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