Huawei Revolutionizes Device Care with New Free Service Upgrade Program

Huawei launches a comprehensive program offering free expert solutions, cleaning and refresh, device diagnostics, system renewals, and round-trip shipping, transforming device care and exceeding customer expectations.

Huawei has announced a groundbreaking new Service Upgrade Program , marking a significant shift in the consumer electronics industry. This initiative provides a comprehensive suite of free services designed to address every need a user might encounter, from expert support and device diagnostics to cleaning and refresh, system renewals, and round-trip shipping.

The program dismantles the traditional model of basic service fees plus premium add-ons, placing the focus squarely on the consumer by eliminating the added expense of device maintenance. This new program includes a variety of services: Free expert solutions offer professional guidance to resolve issues efficiently, free diagnosis proactively identifies performance issues like lagging or battery degradation, free cleaning and refresh services remove hidden dust and debris extending device lifespan, free system renewal ensures the device remains secure and up-to-date with the latest upgrades and reinstallation support, and free round-trip shipping simplifies the service process with complimentary collection and return. Users can easily book these services through the My Huawei app, Huawei support website, or Huawei support service hotline, enjoying the convenience of managing service requests from the comfort of their homes. This substantial investment in user experience demonstrates Huawei's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and its dedication to redefining what can be expected from after-sales support. Building on previous service-focused initiatives like their Service Giving Season promotions, Huawei elevates these limited-time offers into a lasting commitment. This comprehensive approach ensures seamless integration of everyday maintenance and repair services into the overall user experience





