Huawei Launches Nova 15 Max with Long-Lasting Battery, Durable Build in South Africa

The HUAWEI nova 15 Max is set to debut in South Africa on 8 June 2026, starting at R7 999. It boasts an 8500mAh battery, SGS-certified drop resistance, IP65 rating, a 50MP RYYB camera, and a bright OLED display. Launch offers include an Added Value Pack with screen protection and free earbuds.

Huawei has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Watch Fit 5 Pro and the Nova series smartphones in Bangkok. Among these, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max is set to arrive in South Africa , offering a blend of extended battery life, robust durability, and immersive entertainment.

Priced starting at R7 999, the device will be available from 8 June 2026, accompanied by a promotional Added Value Pack worth up to R7 596, which includes Unlimited Screen Damage Protection and HUAWEI FreeBuds SE. Central to the nova 15 Max is an 8500mHuawei Super Battery, providing up to 23 hours of continuous video playback. It also supports reverse charging, allowing it to act as a power bank for other compatible Huawei devices.

In terms of durability, the smartphone has earned the SGS Premium Performance Mark 5-Star Drop Resistance certification and carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The camera system features a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera with an RYYB colour filter array, enhancing light intake by 40% for better low-light performance. A 6.84-inch OLED Eye Comfort Display with up to 4000 nits of peak brightness ensures vivid visuals in various lighting conditions.

The device will be offered in Black, Cyan, and Gold through Huawei's official online store and select retailers





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Huawei Nova 15 Max South Africa Smartphone Battery Durability Camera OLED Display Launch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chery's iCAUR V23 Electric Crossover Arrives in South AfricaChery's iCAUR V23 electric crossover has arrived in South Africa ahead of its official launch, offering two variants: a 2WD and an AWD model.

Read more »

South Africa loses its crown to one of its biggest competitorsSouth Africa has lost its title as Africa's most industrialised economy.

Read more »

South Africa Ranks Fourth Highest in Africa for Suicide Rates Amid Economic and Healthcare CrisisSouth Africa faces a severe mental health emergency, ranking fourth in Africa for suicide rates and losing over R250 billion annually to untreated conditions. The government is implementing a national strategy to integrate services and train primary care staff, while experts warn of vast socioeconomic impacts.

Read more »

Huawei's Sub-Saharan Africa Intelligent Finance Summit 2026: Resilience First, Intelligence NextOver 100 senior executives and industry experts from eight Sub-Saharan African countries gathered at Huawei's Lianqiu Lake R&D Center in Shanghai for the Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Intelligent Finance Summit 2026. Themed 'Resilience First, Intelligence Next', the summit focused on cloudification, mobility, and resilience, facilitating strategic dialogue to address transformation challenges and unlock growth opportunities in the region's financial industry.

Read more »