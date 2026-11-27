Huawei leads digital transformation efforts in Cape Town with the 5G 2030 Vision Initiative and advanced network demonstrations at the Africa Tech Festival.

Huawei orchestrated a significant series of industry events under the theme "Advancing the Intelligent Africa" during the 29th edition of the Africa Tech Festival. The event took place in Cape Town from 16 to 19 November, gathering industry leaders to discuss the future of continental digital infrastructure. This major tech gathering served as a central hub for strategic discussions on how to accelerate digital transformation across African markets through modernized information and communication technology frameworks.

During the summit, Huawei brought together more than 300 representatives from operators and various industry organizations operating across the African continent. The primary objective was to align on strategies for building greener and more inclusive ICT infrastructure that can support the region's rapidly growing digital economy. By facilitating these high-level interactions, the company aimed to bridge gaps in technical expertise and investment needed for widespread infrastructure development.

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Launch Of 5G 2030 Vision Initiative

Huawei collaborated with key industry partners to officially launch the "5G 2030 Vision Initiative" during the festival proceedings. This strategic framework was introduced to outline long-term goals for 5G network deployment and commercialization across Africa. Alongside this initiative, the company released the Data Centre Infrastructure Design and Construction White Paper, providing technical guidelines for modern data center development. These resources are intended to help operators plan sustainable and efficient infrastructure upgrades over the coming decade.

The company also engaged with the World Broadband Association and the IPv6 Forum to establish standards for Gigabit City certification and industry pioneer awards. This collaboration highlights a commitment to raising the bar for broadband quality and infrastructure excellence. By setting clear benchmarks for cities and providers, the initiative seeks to accelerate the adoption of high-speed connectivity solutions that are essential for modern digital services.

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Technical Demonstrations At Cape Town Exhibition

At the Huawei exhibition area, the CAPE 2030 Target Network vision was showcased through a series of live technological demonstrations. These displays highlighted key innovations including 5G capabilities, green site technologies, fixed-mobile convergence, and all-optical network solutions. The visual presentation allowed attendees to see firsthand how these technologies integrate to create a robust and efficient network environment. Such demonstrations serve as critical proof points for operators considering major infrastructure overhauls.

Additional displays covered critical operational areas such as operations and maintenance, digital services, data centers, computing, and storage solutions. Huawei has maintained a long-standing presence as a sponsor of the annual Cape Town event, using this platform to connect directly with African operators and partners. The exhibitions were designed to show how advanced technologies can enhance overall network experience and operational efficiency. This practical demonstration of capabilities supports the broader goal of fostering AI-driven business innovation across the region.

Strategic Dialogues On Network Evolution

At the Mobile Broadband Summit Africa, discussions focused heavily on the future trajectory of 5G networks and the commercial opportunities available as the industry approaches 2030. Participants shared specific methods to improve network experience and generate revenue from enhanced mobile broadband. The conversations also explored strategies for growing fixed wireless access services and developing private 5G applications for industrial use. Enhanced mobile broadband, or eMBB, was highlighted for its ability to provide greater network capacity and higher data rates.

Speakers from Kenya's communications ministry, South Africa's Openserve, and the Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation shared their operational experiences at the World Broadband Association's Broadband Development Congress Africa 2026. They were joined by representatives from the World Broadband Association to discuss infrastructure challenges. The forum covered topics such as all-optical networks, broadband infrastructure, AI-enabled network operations, and data center interconnectivity. These sessions emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to evolve the broadband ecosystem for the AI era.

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Impact On Operators And Future Ecosystem

Operators from across Africa, including South Africa's Telkom, joined the Africa Data Centres Association and industry experts at the Operations Transformation Forum Africa. The sessions focused on the digital and intelligent transformation of telecom operations. Key discussions centered on AI-enabled services for operators, intelligent operations and maintenance, and the AI infrastructure required to support these advancements. Participants considered how artificial intelligence could support business growth and significantly improve operational efficiency in complex network environments.

In addition to the major summits, Huawei hosted five focused roundtables covering critical areas such as operators' digital and AI transformation, core networks, the AItoX ecosystem, IP network security and resilience, and mobile money. These intimate discussions examined cloud and IT infrastructure upgrades alongside opportunities to expand digital financial inclusion. Participants also looked at how operators can use AI and other technologies to develop new services. The cumulative effect of these events is a stronger, more unified approach to digital development in Africa.