Huawei Cloud's MaaS Solution Simplifies AI Adoption for Developers

Huawei Cloud's Model as a Service (MaaS) solution has been designed to deliver ready-to-use models tailored for AI Compute Service, making it easier and cheaper for developers to do their jobs.

Huawei Cloud 's Model as a Service (MaaS) solution has been designed to deliver ready-to-use models tailored for AI Compute Service, making it easier and cheaper for developers to do their jobs.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is advancing quickly, but building and improving foundation models remains costly and complex for companies and developers. Huawei Cloud MaaS simplifies AI adoption for developers by offering on-demand, pay-per-token access to major foundation models without requiring heavy upfront investments in infrastructure.

Furthermore, it acts as a full-stack development engine that speeds up coding, training and model deployment. This technology, aimed at allowing businesses to easily incorporate advanced AI features into their products and workflows, and helping developers to speed up innovation and boost competitive advantage, was recently introduced to key local developers in a deep dive workshop held at the Huawei Office Park in Johannesburg recently.

The workshop successfully attracted over 60 enterprise developers, including key customers and core ecosystem partners, such as Vodacom, SITA, Inzalo and Altron. Huawei Cloud's MaaS solution removes obstacles to using foundation models and delivers adaptable and affordable solutions for tasks like text generation, intelligent interactions and data processing. In today's world, AI is having a profound impact on development behaviours and product paradigms.

Therefore, Huawei Cloud is excited to launch its MaaS programme, allowing developers access to this technology at low cost. Ultimately, Huawei Cloud hopes to transform developer workflows by enabling them to unlock MaaS through its token ecosystem, says Steven Chen, CEO at Huawei Cloud South Africa.

Huawei Cloud's open source (OS) models are emphasising engineering efficiency, while reducing resource consumption and costs - this is enabling them to rapidly close the gap with the leading closed source models like ChatGPT and Gemini. With an open ecosystem, developers can have quick access to high quality OS models, which offer much lower pricing - Huawei Cloud's model's cost is more than tenfold better than closed source solutions - while the model capabilities still meet enterprise needs.

Huawei Cloud can offer a full OS model portfolio, including Deepseek, GLM, Qwen and more. Huawei Cloud's OS model also emphasises engineering efficiency, while reducing resource consumption and costs.

Therefore, it is no surprise to learn that the gap between Chinese open source models and leading closed source models has been reduced from over a year to less than two months. Furthermore, some 61% of tokens on the OpenRouter platform come from Chinese open source models. MaaS also provides for frictionless OpenAI-compatible onboarding - so developers don't need to rewrite their whole coding stack in order to integrate their work with Huawei's top tier large language models (LLMs).

This makes it a simple matter for developers to switch from a closed source model to Huawei's OS model in as little as five minutes - while still cutting up to 60% of their costs. To further prove how Huawei Cloud MaaS can automate complex multi-agent tasks, Huawei's Cloud Solution Architect, Lerato Kekana, undertook a live demo session, delivering a deep-dive analysis of the OpenClaw technical architecture, demonstrating how to quickly deploy OpenClaw using MaaS.

With MaaS, Huawei Cloud brings to the table the localisation of token AI. In fact, since launching MaaS in South Africa, the Huawei team has been actively engaging with the local developer community through various circle events - such as the Vodafone Summit, FNB Code Fest and various developer competitions - to gather real feedback and optimise local token service capabilities. The response from the developer community so far has proven to be overwhelmingly positive.

Huawei Cloud's MaaS offering will ultimately enable developers to utilise these tools to improve their own efficiencies. LLMs today are ideal for aspects like boilerplate and repetitive coding, natural language interfaces, content generation at scale, data transformation and extraction, prototyping and minimum viable product (MVP) development, as well as debugging and troubleshooting





ITWeb / 🏆 45. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Huawei Cloud Maas Solution AI Adoption Developer Workflow Open Source Models Large Language Models Token AI Localisation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First 300 Ghanaian nationals leave SA voluntarily amid cloud of fearThe repatriation comes as tensions continue to rise over illegal migration in the country, with anticipated countrywide demonstrations planned for 30 June 2026.

Read more »

Threat actors don't hack in anymoreAltron Digital Business and Microsoft unpack the cloud security challenges facing South African enterprises today.

Read more »

Cloud-native, done for the enterpriseContainers and micro-services are not the hard part. Making them work alongside the core systems that already run your business is – and that is where most cloud programmes quietly stall.

Read more »

ITWebTV Biz: Prosperity with AI is a full-stack strategyTh›e CEO of Huawei Enterprise South Africa discusses the way forward for AI in SA.

Read more »