HSRC Survey Confirms Free and Fair 2026 South African Local Elections

The Human Sciences Research Council found that voters viewed the 2026 Local Government Elections as free and fair, with the IEC performing exceedingly well in management.

The Human Sciences Research Council ( HSRC) has officially released the results of its Election Satisfaction Survey (ESS) 2026, confirming that the 2026 Local Government Elections in South Africa were conducted in a free and fair manner. This critical assessment was commissioned by the Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) and conducted directly on Election Day to capture real-time voter sentiment.

Electoral Integrity and IEC Performance

Dr Ben Roberts, the research director of the HSRC's Developmental, Capable and Ethical State division, stated that the survey was designed to establish voter opinions and perceptions on the day of the vote. The findings indicate that the voting public held a very positive appraisal of the IEC's management of the elections and the conduct of officials at voting stations. Consequently, the HSRC confirms that the Commission performed exceedingly well in implementing the country's seventh Local Government Election.

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The survey assessed the operational efficiency of the IEC and asked voters specific questions about the election process, including whether they believed the elections were free and fair. Based on interviews with voters, the research team concluded that the public was highly positive about the electoral integrity of the 2026 Local Government Elections. This positive sentiment extends to the professional conduct of election officials at various polling sites across the nation.

Methodology and Sampling Strategy

To ensure the data was nationally representative, the HSRC selected a sample of 300 voting stations countrywide. The distribution of these stations was proportional to the IEC's distribution of registered voters, taking into account province, geographic type, and the size of each voting station. This approach allowed the results to be properly weighted to the population of eligible voters in the country.

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At each selected voting station, fieldworkers conducted interviews with 50 voters during the day. To ensure a fair spread of interviews at different times, these sessions were divided into four distinct time slots. The sampling at the stations used random selection to ensure fair representation in terms of gender, race, age, and disability status. Fieldworkers completed interviews with 13,198 respondents across all nine provinces, achieving a realization rate of 88%.

While lower than anticipated realization rates were observed in the North West province, these figures remained within acceptable statistical levels. The ESS has been conducted during every major election in South Africa since the 1999 National and Provincial Elections. The survey was specifically designed so that the data collected in this round can be directly compared with past ESS results, providing a long-term view of voter satisfaction.

Voter Motivations and Decision Making

Participants were asked when they decided to participate in the current elections, revealing that a large proportion reported deciding long before the election day. Dr Ben Roberts noted that these findings indicate most participants had made their decision well in advance, although approximately one in five voters decided within the final month of the campaign.

When asked which factors majorly influenced their decision to vote, the most frequently cited motivation for both the 2026 Local Government Elections and the 2024 National and Provincial Elections was the belief that one's vote makes a difference. This sense of internal political efficacy was mentioned by 59% of voters in 2026, compared to 61% in 2024. The second most common motivation was the civic duty to vote, mentioned by 38% of voters in 2026, slightly down from 40% in 2024.

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Other significant motivations for voters in 2026 included the desire to secure good-quality and reliable government services, cited by 39% of respondents. Improving the economy was the next major factor at 38%, followed closely by the desire to fight corruption at 36%. These figures show a remarkable consistency with the 2024 election, where the respective percentages were 37%, 39%, and 37%. The pattern suggests that electoral participation is driven by substantive governance issues rather than partisan loyalty.

Political Climate and Campaign Conduct

Despite the highly contested nature of the political campaign, most voters felt that political parties and independent candidates were tolerant of one another. The survey asked about the level of tolerance during the campaign period, with 63% of voters reporting that the period was very tolerant. An additional 23% stated that the campaign was somewhat tolerant, indicating a broadly respectful political environment.

Only a small share of voters, 7%, reported that the campaign was not tolerant. Another 7% of the population said they were uncertain about how to answer the question regarding tolerance. These results highlight that the political discourse, while competitive, remained civil in the eyes of the majority of the electorate. The consistency in voting motivations between the 2024 and 2026 elections underscores the enduring importance of service delivery, economic improvement, and anti-corruption considerations in shaping voter decisions.