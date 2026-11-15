Towhid Hridoy made 137 and Litton Das finished unbeaten on 92 as Bangladesh posted their highest Test total against South Africa, reaching 327/6 on day one at the Wanderers. Kagiso Rabada took 5/51 for the hosts.

Bangladesh posted their highest Test total against South Africa, reaching 327/6 at stumps on a sunny and warm first day at the Wanderers. Towhid Hridoy made 137 before he was trapped lbw by Marco Jansen, matching Mahmudul Hasan Joy's highest individual score for a Bangladeshi batter in a Test against South Africa in Durban four years ago.

Litton Das will resume on Monday on 92, hoping to stretch his side's innings even further. The tourists justified captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to bat after winning the toss, showing resilience in bouncing back from 2/2, 22/3 and later 121/5 following the loss of wickets off consecutive deliveries after lunch. Kagiso Rabada was the only South African bowler who backed up words with deeds, finishing with 5/51, his 18th five-wicket haul in Tests.

Also read Hidroy's Century Guides Bangladesh to 327/6 on Day One Against South Africa

Rabada Single-handedly Attack With Five Wickets

He started the Test by claiming the wicket of debutant Mahfijul Islam Robin with the first ball and followed it in his second over by dismissing Mominul Haque. But Rabada received no support from the rest of the attack. Jansen struggled to find the correct line, while Wiaan Mulder and Dane Paterson's pace was to the Bangladeshi batters' liking.

Advertisement

After Rabada's double strike in the afternoon session, Hridoy and Litton shared a 206-run partnership, another Bangladesh record against South Africa, that yanked the initiative their way. Litton was lively and his aggression saw Bangladesh score at over 4.5 runs an over in the final session. South African captain Temba Bavuma had mentioned the number of occasions his side had let the opposition off the hook in recent years.

There have been a lot of incidents where I guess you can deem it to be soft, he said. That trend continued on Sunday. Rabada made reference to Australia being 124/6 in the first Test in Durban, only to end up with a total of 390. I cannot say why it is happening, but it is something we will have to look at in more detail.

Hridoy Shows Resilience With Unbeaten Century

We need to be more ruthless, he said. Hridoy, which means heart in Bengali, showed plenty of it, copping blows to ribs and hands in a 351-minute stay at the crease that will only foster his love of South Africa even more. Before his unbeaten 242 against the West Indies last week, which is the highest individual Test score for a Bangladeshi batter, Hridoy made 350 not out for Bangladesh A in Potchefstroom in September.

His first-class average in South Africa is currently 487. Shukri Conrad joked on Thursday that Hridoy was probably due for a failure, but it did not come on Sunday. He started like someone who wanted to assert himself, walking down the wicket first ball to Rabada and then missing a big front-foot drive off the second. Once he had settled, he made sure the Proteas could feel his presence at the crease.

Advertisement

His leaves were animated but free of Marnus Labuschagne-like commentary. He deftly flicked balls off his hips and played the pull shot well on a slow surface. Even some verbal exchanges with a few of the Proteas did not affect his concentration, and if anything, seemed to steel his resolve.

Proteas Bowlers Need Clinical Performance Tomorrow

The rest of the Proteas bowlers will have to be far more clinical on the second day if this Test is not to get away from the home side any further.