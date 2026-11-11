Vitol trader's Vance ties helped secure Venezuela oil licence after US invasion

A Vitol trader met JD Vance days before the US invaded Venezuela, then received a call from the energy secretary offering a prized oil contract. Democrats are demanding answers about whether insiders had advance warning.

A senior Vitol trader met US Vice-President JD Vance at a Montana resort a week before the US invaded Venezuela, then received a call from the energy secretary offering a lucrative oil contract.

Vance Meets Vitol Trader at Montana Resort

The details of how Vitol secured one of the administration's most coveted energy licences have not previously been reported. A week before the US invaded Venezuela in January and captured its authoritarian leader, Vance flew in Air Force Two to Montana's Yellowstone Club, an ultra-exclusive ski and golf resort. There he met an old friend and early financier of his political career, John Addison, a petrol trader with commodities giant Vitol, according to a person familiar with the matter.

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Flight records reviewed by Reuters show Addison's private Embraer jet and Vance's vice-presidential plane together on the tarmac at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, about an hour's drive from the resort, on December 27 2025, a week before the invasion. Vance and Addison talked about Venezuela, according to the person, who was given an account of the meeting from Addison.

Vance was particularly interested to know how quickly Venezuelan crude could be sold if the US hypothetically gained control of the country's oil supplies, the person said. Addison assured Vance Vitol was uniquely placed to do that job. For this article, both Addison and Vance's office denied having the December 27 meeting in Montana. Addison said anyone who says so is absolutely making it up because he never told a single soul that was the case.

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However, Addison said on January 5 2026, two days after the operation that unseated Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and killed up to 100 people, US energy secretary Chris Wright called him at his desk in Houston with an irresistible offer. The Trump administration was planning to start selling the South American Opec nation's crude to global buyers to finance its coming political transition, and Wright wanted to know from Addison if Vitol wanted the job.

Energy Secretary Offers Vitol Venezuela Licence

Addison said in a recent interview that he thought Wright was just going to call to get an update on the market, but the phone call went a different way. The department of energy confirmed Wright called Addison on January 5 to discuss Venezuela. Within days, Vitol and its rival Trafigura landed special licences to sell Venezuela's oil, and the companies have since earned hundreds of millions marketing the crude.

Addison, 48, wasn't the obvious choice to receive such a call from Wright. He was a senior trader at Vitol, not the firm's regional CEO. His speciality was buying and selling US petrol, not Latin American crude oil.

However, Vance had told Wright that Addison was trustworthy, paving the way for the call, Addison said. A US official confirmed on condition of anonymity that Vance had told Wright in a conversation that Addison was a trustworthy person in the energy industry. The official said that conversation happened at least a year before the January 5 phone call.

The department of energy said in a statement Vance and Wright never discussed the sales of Venezuelan oil, and the department picked Vitol because it is the largest energy and commodity trader in the world. The Montana meeting and the unusually prominent role played by Addison in securing the lucrative contract raise fresh questions among Democratic lawmakers about how personal connections might have influenced access to government business after the Venezuela operation.

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Democrats Question Contract After Venezuela Invasion

Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House oversight committee and its incoming chair, sent a letter to the heads of Vitol and Trafigura in January asking about the circumstances under which they secured the licences. Garcia said at the time he was concerned about Vitol's involvement in part because of Addison's history of pro-Trump political donations. Garcia also expressed concern that Vitol and Trafigura may have been given advance notice of military action against Venezuela.

For months, oversight Democrats have been demanding answers about the Trump administration's massive Venezuelan oil deal and whether oil company insiders received advance warning of military action against Venezuela, Garcia said. New reporting that JD Vance met with a senior Vitol trader before Maduro's capture raises even more questions about who knew what and when, Garcia said.

Vitol and Trafigura declined to comment on whether they had answered Garcia's letter, but both said they had been given no advance knowledge of US military operations in Venezuela. Typically, large US government contracts are awarded in a competitive bidding process to ensure transparency, prevent favouritism, and secure the best possible financial returns to taxpayers.

The Trump administration has defended its decision to skip that process, arguing that moving fast after Maduro was seized was critical to stabilising Venezuela's struggling economy and ensuring everyday services and debt restructuring efforts received immediate funding. Venezuela sits on top of the world's largest crude oil reserves, but its production levels had dropped below a third of their peaks after years of under-investment, mismanagement and crippling sanctions.

Trump said after the January invasion the US intends to control Venezuela's crude and revenues indefinitely and wants to attract 100bn dollars in investment from US oil companies to revitalise the country's production. He argued this would bolster US energy security by raising volumes of available supply in the Western Hemisphere. So far, the biggest beneficiaries in the aftermath of the US operation in Venezuela have been Vitol and Trafigura.

Trafigura was offered its licence from the US government to sell Venezuelan oil days after Vitol, at some point during the second week of January.