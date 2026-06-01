How to Play Daily Lotto in South Africa: A Complete Guide

This guide explains how to play the Daily Lotto in South Africa, covering ticket purchase, number selection, draw times, where to play, and prize claim details including tax-free winnings and winner support services.

The Daily Lotto is a popular South African lottery game offering players the opportunity to win cash prizes each day. To participate, individuals can purchase a betslip from any authorized lottery retailer.

Each entry costs R3, and players may select to enter their numbers for up to ten consecutive draws, though a single draw entry is also available. It is advisable to sign the back of the ticket and include contact information to protect against loss; unsigned tickets may be claimed by whoever possesses them. Participants choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 36, or opt for Quick Pick to receive randomly generated numbers.

Draws take place daily Monday through Sunday, around 20:30. Tickets are available at physical retailers, online via national lottery.co.za on desktop or mobile, through the National Lottery Mobile App, or via participating banks including FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank and African Bank. Winners of R50,000 or more receive complimentary trauma counseling and financial advice. Winnings are paid tax-free directly into the winner's account.

The Daily Lotto often appears alongside Daily Plus Lotto and other draws such as PowerBall and Lotto variants. Players should always verify official results on the National Lottery website





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