IEC outlines strict deadlines and legal channels for election disputes after local government vote

South Africa's IEC is handling election complaints through three separate legal channels with strict deadlines following Wednesday's local government elections. Objections to results must be filed by 5pm on November 6.

South Africa's Electoral Commission must ensure that complaints arising from Wednesday's local government elections are handled in line with the law. The commission's duties include adjudicating administrative disputes, deciding formal objections that could affect results and dealing with complaints about the Electoral Code of Conduct, all within its statutory powers.

The country's electoral dispute system gives political parties several avenues to challenge alleged irregularities, report administrative failures and seek action against breaches of election rules. But the processes are not interchangeable. Parties must use the correct legal channel and meet the applicable deadlines if they want their complaints considered. Political liaison committees provide a separate forum for the commission and political parties to discuss electoral matters, raise concerns and seek solutions.

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They do not replace formal objections or the legal processes available to parties seeking to challenge a result. A complaint raised at a committee meeting does not automatically constitute a formal objection. Similarly, an allegation that a party or candidate has breached the Electoral Code of Conduct does not necessarily amount to an objection to the voting or counting process. The distinction matters because each route carries its own legal test, procedure and remedy.

The committee system operates at national, provincial and municipal levels. Parties represented in the National Assembly, provincial legislatures and municipal councils may appoint up to two representatives to the relevant committees. Parties represented at higher levels but not at the relevant lower level, as well as qualifying independent representatives, may also be represented. The commission appoints a representative to convene and chair each committee.

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The committees are intended to facilitate consultation and co-operation between the commission and political parties on electoral matters, including the administration and conduct of elections. Though they can help resolve disagreements through engagement, they are not courts and do not have the same powers as the commission when it adjudicates a formal dispute, or the Electoral Court when it considers an appeal.

Electoral Commission Adjudicates Administrative Disputes

Section 5(1)(o) of the Electoral Commission Act empowers the commission to adjudicate disputes arising from the organisation, administration or conduct of elections that are administrative in nature. This provides a mechanism for addressing disputes about the administration of electoral processes. The scope of that power is important. In a 2021 judgment involving the commission and the DA, the Supreme Court of Appeal considered the limits of the authority under section 5(1)(o).

The judgment distinguished administrative disputes concerning the mechanics of an election from disputes requiring powers or remedies that the legislation does not confer on the commission. A separate process applies to objections material to the results of municipal elections.

Section 65 of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act 27 of 2000 allows an interested party to object to matters concerning voting or counting procedures, as well as specified unlawful conduct involving interference with election activities or the intimidation or obstruction of voters. An objection must be lodged in writing with the commission.

Strict Deadlines For Municipal Election Objections

It must identify the election concerned, the legal provision under which it is brought, the details of the alleged irregularity, the reasons for the objection and the relief sought. The objector must also provide the prescribed supporting information and documentation. The deadline is strict. Under section 65(2), an objection must be lodged by 5pm on the second day after voting day.

For the local government elections held on Wednesday, that means November 6. The commission may condone a late objection if the statutory requirements are met. The commission must consider the objection and notify the objector and other interested parties of its decision. A party aggrieved by that decision may appeal to the Electoral Court within seven days.

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The court can reject the appeal, amend the commission's decision, set aside the election or make another appropriate order. Where the commission refers an objection to the court because the alleged irregularities or unlawful conduct may justify setting aside the election, the court has the powers provided for in section 65 to determine the matter. Importantly, the declaration of an election result is not automatically suspended while an appeal is pending.

Electoral Code Complaints Follow Different Legal Route

Complaints involving the Electoral Code of Conduct follow a different legal route. The code, contained in schedule 1 of the Municipal Electoral Act, sets standards for parties and candidates intended to promote free and fair elections, tolerance of democratic political activity, open public debate and lawful campaigning. The legislation provides mechanisms for enforcing the code.

Section 77 allows the chief electoral officer, acting on behalf of the commission, to institute civil proceedings to enforce provisions of the act or the code. Section 78 gives the Electoral Court jurisdiction over electoral disputes and complaints about infringements of the code, subject to the applicable statutory provisions. The distinction between a code complaint and an objection to a result matters. Allegations of intimidation, unlawful campaigning or other prohibited conduct must be assessed under the relevant provisions.

They do not automatically invalidate votes or establish that a result should be changed. The appropriate remedy depends on the nature of the alleged breach and the powers available under the law. A single incident may raise more than one legal issue.

An alleged failure by the commission to administer an electoral process properly may give rise to an administrative dispute, while the same conduct could also be framed as an objection or a code complaint, depending on what the complainant seeks to achieve. Special votes were cast during the special voting period, which opened nationally on Monday and continued until Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's local government elections. A voter is inked during that period.

The commission is now processing complaints under the legal framework described above.