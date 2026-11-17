Two Tembisa Hospital officials appeared in court accused of receiving millions in kickbacks from alleged syndicate kingpin Stefan Joel Govindraju, with one allegedly using his four-year-old daughter's bank account to hide payments.

Two Tembisa Hospital officials appeared at the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday accused of accepting millions of rand in kickbacks during the looting of the hospital, with one allegedly using his four-year-old child's bank account to conceal the illicit payments.

Zacharia Tshisele, 54, and his supervisor Ernest Dikagisho Monnakgotla, 59, face charges including corruption, fraud and money laundering committed between January 2020 and April 2023. The state alleges that between March 2020 and May 2022, Tshisele, who held managerial positions at the hospital, received more than R26.5m from alleged syndicate kingpin Stefan Joel Govindraju for channelling illicit contracts to his companies.

Also read Two more suspects arrested in R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption case

Tshisele Used Child Account For Bribes

According to the charge sheet, Tshisele used Capitec Bank accounts belonging to his daughter, who was born in 2016, and that of his second wife to receive the alleged bribes from Govindraju. Accused 1 was in control of his child's Capitec Bank account as she was a minor and he was the ultimate beneficial owner, read the documents. He allegedly did the same with his wife's account.

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Accused 1 was concealing the source of the funds by transferring money to his family. The wife gave accused 1 control of this bank account and he was the ultimate beneficial owner, read the charge sheet. The matter is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit, which uncovered that more than R2.04bn was systematically siphoned from Tembisa Hospital and the Gauteng department of health between 2018 and 2021 through tender fraud, kickbacks and an organised network of front companies.

The state alleges that the two worked at the hospital's operating theatre. Tshisele was responsible for stock taking of equipment and other necessities, while Monnakgotla's duty was to ensure that procurement was compliant. According to the state, the accused allegedly abused their positions of authority and responsibilities in the hospital's supply chain management processes to facilitate the awarding of contracts worth more than R584m to companies linked to Govindraju.

Hospital Officials Received Millions In Kickbacks

The company never delivered any goods to the hospital despite being paid by the Gauteng health department. It is alleged Monnakgotla received more than R35m and Tshisele R26m as gratification from Govindraju in exchange for their intervention in the procurement processes. The charge sheet further states that the companies that Govindraju took over had submitted fraudulent documents including tax and BB-BEE certificates.

The state also alleges that in March 2020, Monnakgotla and Tshisele became directors of a company called Create 10, to which Govindraju allegedly channelled money as a kickback. Later, Tshisele would transfer the money into other bank accounts to conceal it. According to the state, some of the money looted from Tembisa Hospital financed a movie called The Bad Bishop. The charge sheet states that Govindaraju was approached to help finance the movie's production.

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It is alleged that money paid to the film company was misappropriated from department of health tenders. The movie was being planned by a company called The Time Bomb in 2020 and 2021. The company's directors wanted to make the movie but did not have enough money to start production and were looking for investors. It is alleged that Joseph Fhumulani Muthaphuli introduced Monnakgotla to the film company's directors, Khathutshelo Lawrence Mudau and Phumudzo Princeloo Ndwambi.

Monnakgotla then approached Govindraju to fund the investment. In separate proceedings, the SIU disclosed in September that R15.5m was paid to the film company. It is one of several entities subject to freezing orders while cases are being investigated. Tshisele and Monnakgotla were granted R30,000 bail each, while the case was postponed to February 1 2027.