A JMPD K9 officer, Johannes Mokgatle, allegedly used police resources to assist the Big Five cartel, sharing confidential reports and interfering in surveillance operations, according to testimony at the Madlanga commission.

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department ( JMPD) officer allegedly used his position to access police resources and assist people linked to the Big Five cartel. Johannes Mokgatle, a JMPD K9 Unit member, allegedly confronted police officers tailing wanted suspects, shared confidential police reports with alleged criminals, planned a trip with an alleged cartel boss, and discussed vehicles linked to murders.

This was revealed by Gauteng counter-intelligence investigator Witness C at the Madlanga commission on Monday. Mokgatle fell ill before he was due to testify and reportedly remains in hospital in its ICU. Witness C testified that Mokgatle appeared deeply involved in criminal activities in Gauteng, sharing information with people on the other side of the law rather than his JMPD colleagues.

Also read JMPD Officer Allegedly Assisted Big Five Cartel, Commission Hears

Mokgatle Interfered With Police Surveillance

The witness said, Mr Mokgatle was so much involved in these crimes that were happening in Gauteng and would share this with fellow colleagues on the other side and not the JMPD colleagues. One incident involved Mokgatle allegedly conducting an unauthorised registration check on a vehicle spotted at the home of alleged cartel member Katiso KT Molefe in December 2024.

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Mokgatle allegedly interfered with a police surveillance operation at Molefe s home after reporting sick at work and being granted permission by his superior to go home. Witness C said Mokgatle ran the registration of the vehicle keeping Molefe under observation, confronted its occupants, and reported back to Molefe that they were police. Mr Molefe was arrested the same day.

In my view, this was not police work, the witness said, describing Mokgatle s actions as counter-surveillance on behalf of the subject of a police operation, carried out using police resources. A second incident involved a proposed trip to the Eastern Cape, which Witness C said appeared to have been organised by alleged cartel boss Steve Motsumi. WhatsApp messages between Mokgatle and alleged hitman Tiego Mabusela showed Mokgatle asking to be included in the trip because he needed extra money.

Cartel Boss Planned Trip With Officer

Mr Mabusela confirmed that the trip was to the Eastern Cape and that the others were waiting for Mr Mokgatle s day off from the JMPD. This is, in my view, a direct indication that Mr Mokgatle was to travel with the accused on work commissioned or approved by Mr Motsumi, for payment, and that it was scheduled around his police shifts, Witness C told the commission.

He said the purpose of the trip, whether it took place and what was done in the Eastern Cape, remained under investigation. Another set of messages allegedly linked Mokgatle to discussions about a vehicle used in the murder of musician DJ Sumbody. Witness C referred the commission to exchanges between Mokgatle and people linked to the murder, which he said indicated that the vehicle was still in the possession of the accused eight months after the killing.

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I understand these messages to show that a vehicle used in the murder of DJ Sumbody was still in the hands of the accused some eight months later, that Musa, a name by which Mr Kekana is referred to in the communications and the alleged hitman, had damaged it, and that Mr Mokgatle knew the vehicle. The matter is under investigation, Witness C said.

Link To DJ Sumbody Killing

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sefoka, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Woodmead, northern Johannesburg, on November 20 2022. His bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, also died in the attack. Investigators later linked the AK-47 rifle used in the ambush to several other high-profile killings.

In July 2025, police arrested four suspects in connection with the murder: businessman KT Molefe, who is alleged to have orchestrated the hit, and alleged hitmen and accomplices Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and former police officer Michael Pule Tau. The commission also heard about a WhatsApp exchange from April 2023 in which Tau allegedly asked Mokgatle for ammunition.

On 20 April 2023 at 10:13, Mr Tau wrote: I need 38 special bullets 9mm, and don t you have R5 ones? I need two. Witness C testified partially in camera, with commissioners and those in attendance able to hear his voice but not able to see him in person. The Madlanga commission is inquiring into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, and is taking place at Brigette Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane.