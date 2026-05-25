Houseplants Over Hippie Myth: A Look at the Scientific Evidence

Houseplants have been touted as a solution to indoor air quality issues, but new research suggests that their benefits are limited in real homes. A study funded by NASA found that certain plant species can reduce VOCs in a sealed, controlled environment, but this does not translate to real-world homes. We explore the science behind the myth and what it means for homeowners.

A recent study funded by NASA found that houseplants can help reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in a sealed, controlled environment but their air-purifying abilities are limited in real homes.

Scientific evidence reveals they aren't a standalone solution for indoor air quality issues. The study, conducted as part of research into closed-loop life support systems for space stations, found that certain plant species reduced concentrations of VOCs in a sealed chamber.

However, this does not translate to real-world homes, where outdoor air naturally replaces indoor air through gaps, walls, and ventilation systems. Pollutants in homes are not usually released once and then left to decline in a sealed space, but rather are released through various sources such as cooking, cleaning, and traffic pollution. This makes exposure conditions in real homes far more complex than the controlled conditions under which many plant studies are carried out.

As a result, the benefits of houseplants in improving indoor air quality are modest at best. However, houseplants can still offer many other benefits, such as improving indoor spaces and making homes feel more pleasant. They should be kept for their aesthetic and emotional benefits, rather than being presented as a practical solution to indoor air quality issues





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Houseplants Indoor Air Quality NASA Vocs Air Purification

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