Republican‑led House adopts a symbolic measure demanding presidential withdrawal from Iran unless Congress authorizes force, marking rare GOP dissent and reflecting mounting public frustration over war costs ahead of the midterms.

The U.S. House of Representatives, controlled by Republicans, passed a war‑powers resolution on June 3 that urges President Donald Trump to pull American forces out of the ongoing conflict with Iran unless Congress formally declares war or authorizes the use of military force.

The vote was 215‑208, with four Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the measure. The resolution, introduced by Representative Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, directs the president to cease hostilities and withdraw troops unless a congressional declaration is made.

While the action is largely symbolic at this stage-because it still requires Senate approval to become law-it signals a growing unease within the President's own party about the three‑month‑old war and its escalating costs in terms of lives, money and political capital. The bipartisan effort marks a rare moment of Republican dissent on foreign policy.

The four GOP members who broke ranks-Representatives Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Thomas Massie of Kentucky-joined Democrats in condemning what they called an open‑ended war that lacks a clear strategic objective. Their votes reflect mounting pressure from constituents who are weary of higher gasoline and food prices that have followed the joint U.S.-Israeli air strikes on Iran that began in late February.

Democrats have seized on the war‑powers debate to demand a formal congressional authorization, citing the Constitution's allocation of war‑declaration powers to the legislature. They argue that President Trump has dragged the nation into an uncertain conflict without a transparent plan, while also highlighting the broader economic impact, including the sharp rise in U.S. producer prices observed in April.

At the same time, the House cleared a procedural hurdle for the Ukraine Support Act, which would provide security assistance to Kyiv amid Russia's invasion. The measure advanced after six Republicans and one independent who typically vote with the GOP supported it, showing a limited but notable willingness among some conservatives to back foreign‑aid initiatives.

In parallel, criticism of the President's staffing choices continued, with Democrats pointing to the appointment of Bill Pulte-a mortgage regulator with no national‑security background-to act as director of national intelligence as evidence of Trump's disregard for expertise. While Republicans defending the war argue that the resolution is a partisan stunt aimed at weakening the United States and scoring political points, the vote underscores an emerging divide within the party as the midterm elections approach, where economic concerns and war fatigue are likely to shape voter sentiment





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