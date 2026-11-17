HOSTAFRICA introduces HCode, enabling users to build and host AI-generated applications from prompts. The service supports custom domains and managed databases starting at R50 per month for South African users.

HOSTAFRICA has officially launched HCode, a dedicated application hosting service designed to bridge the gap between artificial intelligence creativity and live deployment. This platform allows individuals without software development experience to transform ideas into fully functional web applications using simple text prompts. The service enables creators to publish tools such as stock trackers or quote calculators directly from AI chat interfaces.

Streamlined AI to App Deployment Workflow

The core mechanism of HCode relies on integrating popular AI assistants, such as Claude or ChatGPT, with the hosting infrastructure. Users begin by signing into their HCode dashboard and connecting their chosen AI agent via the Model Context Protocol. This connection allows the AI to understand the user's specific requirements and generate the necessary code structures in real time. After the AI drafts the application, developers can test the prototype and request iterative changes until the functionality matches their vision. The final step involves issuing a specific command within the chat interface to publish the application to HCode, which instantly generates a secure web address for sharing.

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Local Hosting and Managed Database Support

Unlike generic global hosting solutions, HCode operates servers located within South Africa by default. This local infrastructure ensures that data requests, such as booking confirmations or inventory checks, are handled with low latency for domestic users. Each application is paired with a managed PostgreSQL database that includes daily automated backups. This integration simplifies technical management for non-technical founders, as they do not need to configure server environments manually. The platform also safeguards against deployment errors by keeping a working version of the app live if an update fails its integrity checks, allowing users to revert to a previous version with a single click.

Competitive Pricing and Business Accessibility

Michael Osterloh, CEO of HOSTAFRICA, emphasizes that the service democratizes web development by removing technical barriers. He notes that his own office staff without coding backgrounds were already building complex tools using AI, highlighting the need for a straightforward publishing pipeline. The pricing structure is designed to be predictable for small businesses and freelancers. The Solo plan costs R50 per month, which includes hosting for up to three applications and one managed database. International customers pay approximately $3.05, while South African users can save up to 8% by opting for annual payments. Larger enterprises can access more robust plans starting at R200 per month.

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Upcoming Educational Webinar Event

HOSTAFRICA will host a live webinar on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm to demonstrate the platform's capabilities. The session will feature a walkthrough of how specific projects, including the Early Bird Ticket Run and The Waiting Room, were constructed from scratch. Attendees will learn how to configure their AI connections and manage the deployment process effectively. This event aims to educate users on leveraging tools like virtual waiting rooms or game prototypes created by non-developers.

Market Validation and Customer Support

The launch of HCode follows HOSTAFRICA's recognition as the top company in the Internet and Telecoms category by Hellopeter in September. This accolade underscores the trust South African businesses place in the provider's reliability and service quality. The support team operates within the local time zone, ensuring that assistance is available when users need it most. Applications published on HCode receive a secure hcode.site address by default, though users can integrate their own custom domains for branding purposes. This combination of reliable local hosting, AI integration, and accessible pricing positions HCode as a significant tool for the growing no-code movement in South Africa.