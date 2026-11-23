Honor South Africa has partnered with the DHL Stormers as official technology devices sponsor, supplying smartphones, tablets, laptops and accessories while supporting fan engagement at DHL Stadium and online.

Honor South Africa has been announced as the official technology devices sponsor of the DHL Stormers, supplying smartphones, tablets, laptops and accessories to players and staff while backing fan-engagement initiatives at DHL Stadium and online.

The deal brings sport and technology together through what both organisations describe as a shared commitment to connecting with people and creating meaningful experiences. It marks a new chapter for the team and the brand. Honor will provide DHL Stormers players and staff with a selection of its premium smartphones, tablets, laptops and accessories. The smartphones and tablets will help players and staff create content and communicate with each other.

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Honor accessories will complete the set of devices as the squad moves between training, travel and match day. Honor is known for advanced, AI-powered devices and premium design, bringing best-in-class technology to the DHL Stormers away from the field. The DHL Stormers, in turn, give Honor a natural home within one of the most passionate rugby communities in the country. Together, the partners will reach the team's fan base through digital content, player appearances and interactive match day experiences.

Honor Stormers Sponsorship Fan Engagement

Fans will get new ways to engage with the team and with Honor's products, at DHL Stadium and beyond. The partnership goes beyond supplying devices, with both organisations looking for ways to build Honor products into the Stormers Rugby environment. Leontine De Sutter, Chief Commercial Officer of the DHL Stormers, said the club was proud to partner with a brand of Honor's calibre. She said Honor's devices are among the most advanced on the market.

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She added that the laptops, smartphones, tablets and accessories will support players and staff in everything from the work of sports scientists to how they communicate and create content. De Sutter said the club is equally excited to welcome Honor into its rugby community and looks forward to working closely together to bring the partnership to life throughout the season. DHL Stormers CEO Johan le Roux said the partnership reflects the club's ambition both on and off the field.

He said the club is proud to welcome Honor to the Stormers Rugby family. Le Roux said the heart of the partnership is shared values: a commitment to innovation, to excellence and, above all, to people. He said Honor dares to push boundaries and the club shares that ambition.

He said the club's In It Together proposition is about sharing every moment of the journey with the people of Cape Town, and technology plays a growing role in how the club does that. Honor South Africa CEO Fred Zhou said the company is thrilled to have Stormers Rugby as part of the Honor family. He said Honor's focus is on innovation-led design and craftsmanship. Zhou said Honor creates premium devices defined by exceptional camera capabilities, durability and adaptability.

He said the partnership represents a seamless integration of motion, strength and accessibility. He said it embodies the slogan Dare To Be. Through behind-the-scenes content captured on Honor devices, player stories and interactive match day experiences at DHL Stadium, fans will see what it takes for a team to dare to be its best. The Stormers-Honor pact is built on an efficient device-for-exposure and applied-technology model rather than a traditional front-of-jersey title deal.

Stormers Honor Sponsor Tier Hierarchy

Honor sits in Tier 3 of the official sponsors on the Stormers commercial hierarchy. That places it below primary naming partner DHL and Tier 2 partners like Adidas, BrightRock and Jetour. The laptops and tablets directly assist sports scientists with real-time performance tracking and squad communications across training, travel and match days.

In exchange for hardware provision, Honor secures official sponsor designations, digital and social content rights, including behind-the-scenes material filmed on Honor devices, player appearances and experiential fan activations at DHL Stadium. While exact figures remain private, club benchmarks show the value-in-kind hardware approach allows Honor to engage Cape Town's large crowds at a fraction of the cost of a top-tier national cash-rights sponsorship.

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That includes the 52,000 expected when the Bulls, another Honor-sponsored team, come to town on 3 January 2027. Under Director of Rugby John Dobson, the Stormers franchise returned to operating profitability in FY2024/25. The franchise leads the URC in turnstile attendance and sits near the top of both the URC and Champions Cup tables. The long-term blueprint is called Project 2029 and has helped secure contract extensions for 13 frontline players through 2029.

It has also supported high-profile homecomings for Springboks Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Wilco Louw and Bongi Mbonambi. The announcement came on the eve of news that the Competition Commission cleared a deal for Fynbos Ekwiteit to buy out Irish-owned Ardagh Glass Packaging Africa's 50% stake in the Red Disa Consortium. Fynbos Ekwiteit is headed by Johan le Roux and backed by his father, Capitec co-founder Michiel le Roux.

The deal makes it 71.5% owner of Stormers Rugby (Pty) Ltd. In March 2024, professional rugby was separated into Stormers Rugby (Pty) Ltd. The Red Disa Consortium acquired a 71.5% controlling interest and Marble Head Investments took 2.5%, leaving the amateur WPRFU with a ring-fenced 26% minority holding. Honor spun off from Huawei in 2020 and re-entered South Africa in 2021.

Honor South Africa Market Share Growth

It grew its shipment share from around 1% in 2022 to 13% across 2023, expanding local sales by 66% in 2025 to surpass one million handsets. South Africa accounts for roughly 60% of Honor's entire African volume, serving as its continental springboard toward Zhou's stated goal of overtaking Samsung by 2028. Honor ranks second in new shipments.

But active web-usage data shows Samsung still commands 50.17% of all active devices in South Africa, with Apple holding 18.21% and Honor sitting at 9.25%. To dethrone Samsung, Honor must shift from entry-level prepaid volume into high-margin post-paid carrier contracts. Honor holds 17% of the post-paid contract segment, while Samsung enjoys entrenched operator ties and ecosystem lock-in. To compete, Honor undercuts Samsung on premium hardware.

It offers its flagship foldable Magic V6 at R40,000, an R11,000 discount against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra at R51,000. Rugby delivers the exact audience handset makers covet: middle to high LSM consumers who are fiercely loyal to their teams. Honor is a global leading AI device ecosystem company.

Its product portfolio spans AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, including the flagship Honor Magic series with foldable smartphones, the Honor number series and X series smartphones, plus laptops, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds.