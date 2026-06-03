HONOR South Africa Announces Nationwide Open Sale of HONOR 600 Series

HONOR South Africa has announced the nationwide open sale of the HONOR 600 Series, which includes the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro. The series combines advanced AI creativity, powerful photography, long battery life, and more, making it a perfect companion to the Apple ecosystem.

HONOR South Africa today announces the nationwide open sale of the HONOR 600 Series, which includes the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro. The HONOR 600 Series is designed to offer real innovation, made more accessible, following strong interest shown after the launch event.

The series combines advanced AI creativity, powerful photography, long battery life, and more. The HONOR 600 Series features five standout features, including AI Image-to-Video 2.0, 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, 7000mAh Long-life Battery, powerful Snapdragon processors, and an ultra-bright 8000nits display. The series also brings IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance, SGS 5-star drop-and-crush resistance credentials, and upgraded connectivity features that enable instant file sharing with iPhone and Mac.

The HONOR 600 Series is available in various colors and price points, with the HONOR 600 Pro available for an RRP of R19 999 or from R799x36 months, and the HONOR 600 available for an RRP of R14 999 or from R549x36 months. Those who purchase the HONOR 600 Series will receive free redeemable gifts worth up to R8287, including an HONOR CHOICE Earbuds Clip, an HONOR CHOICE Watch 2i, 365 days of accidental damage protection, and a Free Google AI Pro with 5TB of cloud storage for 3 months.

The gift promotional offer is limited to the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600, valid from 8 June until 8 July 2026. The HONOR 600 Series is available at various retail partners, including Vodacom and Telkom, with different price plans and offers





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HONOR 600 Series HONOR 600 HONOR 600 Pro AI Image-To-Video 2.0 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera 7000Mah Long-Life Battery Snapdragon Processors Ultra-Bright 8000Nits Display IP68 IP69 IP69K SGS 5-Star Drop-And-Crush Resistance Credentia Upgraded Connectivity Features HONOR CHOICE Earbuds Clip HONOR CHOICE Watch 2I Free Google AI Pro 5TB Of Cloud Storage

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