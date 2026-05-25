Honor Magic 8 Pro Review: A Powerhouse with Quirks

The Honor Magic 8 Pro is a premium flagship that delivers cutting-edge hardware, but it has issues with software and camera performance. Its fourth-generation silicon-carbon battery and quad-curved OLED display make it a standout device. However, its price point and the presence of quirky features hold it back from being a truly great option.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro smartphone has successfully balanced raw processing power with unprecedented battery innovation, making it a significant milestone for the industry. The device is competing with other high-end smartphones in the South African market, and its price point of R27,999 is being questioned.

The review finds that while the Magic 8 Pro delivers cutting-edge hardware, it has quirks in software and camera performance, but its fourth-generation silicon-carbon battery delivers two full days of heavy usage





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Honor Magic 8 Pro Smartphone Review Battery Life Display Performance Android OS

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