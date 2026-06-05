HONOR 600 Series Launches in South Africa with AI-Powered Features and Attractive Launch Offers

The HONOR 600 Series, including the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro, is now available across South Africa through major network providers and retailers. The devices highlight AI Image to Video 2.0 for converting photos to videos, a 200MP night camera, and a 7000mAh battery. Launch offers include free earbuds, a smartwatch, and Google AI Pro storage.

HONOR has launched its new HONOR 600 Series in South Africa, bringing a compelling combination of advanced AI features, professional-grade photography, and exceptional battery life to consumers nationwide through all major network providers and retail partners including MTN , Vodacom , Telkom, and Cell C. The series, comprising the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro, is positioned as a device that can create, capture, last, and connect without complicating everyday use, specifically tailored for the South African market, or Mzansi.

A standout feature is the AI Image to Video 2.0, which transforms still photographs into dynamic short video clips using simple prompts and built-in templates, giving new life to family celebrations, milestone moments, and cherished memories without requiring advanced editing skills. The camera system is powered by HONOR's AiMAGE intelligent imaging architecture, featuring a 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera for superior detail, richer color, and stronger low-light performance, along with clearer night portraits, more stable handheld shots, and true-to-life color.

The HONOR 600 Pro enhances this with a 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera offering up to 120x zoom for capturing distant details. Both models are equipped with a massive 7000mAh Long-life Battery, the largest in the HONOR Number Series, supporting 80W HONOR SuperCharge. The Pro variant additionally includes 50W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge and 27W wired reverse charging.

Performance is driven by Snapdragon processors, and the devices boast an ultra-bright 8000-nit display, comprehensive IP68/IP69/IP69K water and dust resistance, and SGS 5-star drop-and-crush resistance for durability. Premium designs come in distinctive finishes: Golden White and Orange for the HONOR 600 Pro, and Orange and Black for the HONOR 600. The experience is further enriched with seamless Apple ecosystem integration, allowing file sharing with iPhone and Mac, hotspot sharing, and Apple Watch message display.

Google Gemini provides AI assistance via text, voice, or images for planning, work, study, and creative tasks. The HONOR 600 is priced at R14 999 or from R549 per month over 36 months, while the HONOR 600 Pro is available for R19 999 or from R799 per month over 36 months.

Purchasers receive a bundle of free redeemable gifts worth up to R8 287, including an HONOR CHOICE Earbuds Clip (R1 999), an HONOR CHOICE Watch 2i (R3 999), and a Free Google AI Pro with 5TB cloud storage for three months (R429.99, for first-time users). This promotional offer is valid from 8 June until 8 July 2026.

The combination of innovative AI capabilities, a versatile camera system, long-lasting battery, and robust durability presents a strong value proposition in the competitive smartphone market, offering both high-end features and practical utility for a broad range of users





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HONOR 600 HONOR 600 Pro AI Smartphone South Africa Launch Camera Phone Battery Life Launch Offers MTN Vodacom

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