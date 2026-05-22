HONOR 600 Series Launch in South Africa Featuring AI Image to Video 2.0

A launch event in South Africa marks the introduction of the HONOR 600 Series, featuring AI Image to Video 2.0, a flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, and industry-exclusive AI Image to Video 2.0.

HONOR South Africa launched the HONOR 600 Series at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, featuring flagship-level performance , AI Image to Video 2.0 and Snapdragon flagship-class processors.

Football stars and athletes participated in activities centered around the HONOR 600 Series upgraded flagship feature, AI Image to Video 2.0. The new series boasts a 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, industry-exclusive AI Image to Video 2.0, a segment-leading 7,000mAh Long-life Battery and Snapdragon flagship-class processors, all housed within the most refined design in HONOR Number Series history.

HONOR 600 brings flagship-level AI imaging and strong daily performance to more users, while HONOR 600 Pro takes the experience further with enhanced zoom, telephoto capability and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance





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HONOR 600 Series AI Image To Video 2.0 Flagship-Level Performance Snapdragon Flagship-Class Processors HONOR South Africa

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