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HONOR 600 Series Launch in South Africa Featuring AI Image to Video 2.0

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HONOR 600 Series Launch in South Africa Featuring AI Image to Video 2.0
HONOR 600 SeriesAI Image To Video 2.0Flagship-Level Performance
📆2026/05/22 16:53:00
📰TheStar_news
32 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 33% · Publisher: 59%

A launch event in South Africa marks the introduction of the HONOR 600 Series, featuring AI Image to Video 2.0, a flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, and industry-exclusive AI Image to Video 2.0.

HONOR South Africa launched the HONOR 600 Series at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, featuring flagship-level performance , AI Image to Video 2.0 and Snapdragon flagship-class processors.

Football stars and athletes participated in activities centered around the HONOR 600 Series upgraded flagship feature, AI Image to Video 2.0. The new series boasts a 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, industry-exclusive AI Image to Video 2.0, a segment-leading 7,000mAh Long-life Battery and Snapdragon flagship-class processors, all housed within the most refined design in HONOR Number Series history.

HONOR 600 brings flagship-level AI imaging and strong daily performance to more users, while HONOR 600 Pro takes the experience further with enhanced zoom, telephoto capability and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance

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TheStar_news /  🏆 26. in ZA

HONOR 600 Series AI Image To Video 2.0 Flagship-Level Performance Snapdragon Flagship-Class Processors HONOR South Africa

 

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