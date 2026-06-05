HONOR 600 Series Launch in South Africa Comes with Up to R8,287 in Free Gifts

HONOR introduces the 600 and 600 Pro smartphones with competitive pricing, extensive warranty features and a limited‑time bundle that includes earbuds, a smartwatch and a Google AI Pro trial, available through all major carriers from 8 June to 8 July 2026.

The HONOR 600 Series is being marketed as a user‑friendly smartphone line that promises to add practical value to everyday life. The company is now rolling out promotional offers for both the HONOR 600 and the higher‑spec HONOR 600 Pro across all major South Africa n network operators and retail outlets, including MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C. The HONOR 600 Pro is priced at R19 999 for a outright purchase, with a financing option of R799 per month over 36 months.

The standard HONOR 600 is listed at R14 999, or R549 per month on the same 36‑month plan. In addition to the device price, buyers will receive a bundle of complimentary gifts valued at up to R8 287, but the promotion is limited to purchases made between 8 June and 8 July 2026.

The gift package includes a pair of HONOR CHOICE Earbuds Clip worth R1 999, an HONOR CHOICE Watch 2i valued at R999, and a three‑month trial of Google AI Pro with 5 TB of cloud storage, a benefit exclusively for first‑time users that is normally priced at R429.99. The promotional bundle is available only for the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro models.

The two phones are positioned as devices that simplify creation, capture, storage and connectivity, aiming to remove complexity from daily smartphone usage. Among the highlighted features is the AI Image‑to‑Video 2.0 capability, which uses built‑in prompts and templates to transform static photos into short, animated video clips. This function is powered by HONOR's AiMAGE intelligent imaging architecture, which also promises improved night‑portrait clarity, steadier handheld shooting, and more accurate colour reproduction across varying lighting conditions.

The HONOR 600 Pro distinguishes itself with a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens that offers up to 120× zoom, while both phones support 80 W fast charging. The Pro model adds 50 W wireless fast charging and 27 W reverse wired charging. Other technical specifications include a Snapdragon processor, an ultra‑bright display capable of reaching 8000 nits, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings, and SGS‑certified five‑star drop‑and‑crush durability.

The design comes in distinctive colour options - Golden White and Orange for the Pro, Orange and Black for the standard model - and is promoted as a robust, fast‑feeling handset built for the South African market. Compatibility with the Apple ecosystem is highlighted, offering file sharing with iPhone and Mac, hotspot sharing, and Apple Watch message display, while integration with Google Gemini provides AI assistance via text, voice, or images for a range of tasks from planning to creative work. The campaign is presented as a sponsored promotion





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