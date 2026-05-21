HONOR 600 Series: Flagship-Level AI Imaging, Sophisticated Design, and Unmatched Performance

The HONOR 600 Series, introduced by HONOR South Africa, combines an upgraded AI Image to Video 2.0, 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, a 7,000mAh Long-life Battery, and Snapdragon flagship-class performance in a refined design. This series features the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600, with the HONOR 600 Pro taking the experience further with enhanced zoom, telephoto capability, and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance.

Featuring the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600, the new series combines an upgraded AI Image to Video 2.0, 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, a 7,000mAh Long-life Battery, and Snapdragon flagship-class performance in the most refined design in HONOR Number Series history.

The HONOR 600 brings flagship-level AI imaging and strong daily performance to more users, while the HONOR 600 Pro takes the experience further with enhanced zoom, telephoto capability, and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance. The HONOR 600 Series introduces AI Image to Video 2.0, an industry-exclusive feature that allows users to transform still images into dynamic video content using natural language prompts and built-in templates





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HONOR 600 Series AI Image To Video 2.0 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera 7 000Mah Long-Life Battery Smartphone Workbench Snapdragon Flagship-Class Performance

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