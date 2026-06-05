HONOR 600 Series: Explore Incredible Offers and Unmatched Features

Get the best deals on the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro, with free redeemable gifts worth up to R8 287. Experience AI Image to Video 2.0, 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, and 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera. Enjoy a 7000mAh Long-life Battery, 80W HONOR SuperCharge, and premium design with distinctive finishes.

You can now explore the incredible offers on the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro across all network providers and retail partners, including MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, and Cell C nationwide.

The HONOR 600 Pro is available in Golden White and Orange at R19 999, or from R799 per month over 36 months, while the HONOR 600 is offered in Orange and Black at R14 999, or from R549 per month over 36 months. Those who purchase the HONOR 600 Series will receive free redeemable gifts worth up to R8 287.

Consumers who purchase an HONOR 600 Series will receive an HONOR CHOICE Earbuds Clip valued at R1 999 and an HONOR CHOICE Watch 2i valued at R999. Devices worth R3 999. And lastly, a Free Google AI Pro with 5TB of cloud storage for 3 months (This is for first-time users only) - that is worth R429.99. The gift promotional offer is limited to the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600, valid from 8 June until 8 July 2026.

MTN: HONOR 600, R599 x 36 months and HONOR 600 Pro, R879 x 36 months. The HONOR 600 Series has already grabbed attention with AI Image to Video 2.0, allowing users to turn still images into short, dynamic video clips using prompts and built-in templates.

Whether it is a family celebration, a milestone moment or a memory forgotten that is brought to life in a whole new way, this heart-stopping feature gives everyday photos a second life without needing advanced editing skills. The 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera is designed to capture sharper detail, richer colour and stronger low-light images. Powered by HONOR's AiMAGE intelligent imaging architecture, the camera system supports clearer night portraits, more stable handheld shots and true-to-life colour in different lighting conditions.

The HONOR 600 Pro also adds a 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera with up to 120x zoom for capturing details from further away. The HONOR 600 Series features a 7000mAh Long-life Battery, the largest in the HONOR number series. Both devices support 80W HONOR SuperCharge, while the HONOR 600 Pro also includes 50W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge and 27W wired reverse charging.

The series also delivers Snapdragon performance, an ultra-bright 8000nits display, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance, and SGS 5-star drop-and-crush resistance credentials. Its premium design is matched by distinctive finishes, from Golden White and Orange on the HONOR 600 Pro to Orange and Black on the HONOR 600. It is designed to feel fast, smooth and durable, made for Mzansi.

The experience continues with convenient Apple ecosystem integration, including file sharing with iPhone and Mac, hotspot sharing, and Apple Watch message display. With Google Gemini, users can also get help through text, voice or images across planning, work, study and creative tasks.

With strong AI creativity, powerful photography, and serious battery life - a device so easy to start using, the HONOR 600 Series is designed for the modern South African who wants a phone that can create, capture, last and connect without making everyday use feel complicated





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HONOR 600 Series HONOR 600 HONOR 600 Pro AI Image To Video 2.0 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera 7000Mah Long-Life Battery 80W HONOR Supercharge

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HONOR 600 Series: Advanced Photography, Long Battery Life, and Premium PerformanceThe HONOR 600 Series is a smartphone designed for real daily use, offering advanced powerful photography, long battery life, and premium performance. It features a 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, a 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera, and a 7000mAh long-life battery. The camera system supports clearer night portraits, more stable handheld shots, and true-to-life color in different lighting conditions. The HONOR 600 Pro adds a 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera with up to 120x zoom. Both devices support 80W HONOR SuperCharge and have an ultra-bright 8000nits display, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance, and SGS 5-star drop-and-crush resistance credentials.

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Premium HONOR 600 Series now available across all channels nationwideThe HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro are available across all network providers and retail partners, including MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C.

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The Premium HONOR 600 Series is now available across all channels nationwideReady to upgrade? You can now find great deals on the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro all over the country.

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HONOR 600 Series Launch in South Africa Comes with Up to R8,287 in Free GiftsHONOR introduces the 600 and 600 Pro smartphones with competitive pricing, extensive warranty features and a limited‑time bundle that includes earbuds, a smartwatch and a Google AI Pro trial, available through all major carriers from 8 June to 8 July 2026.

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