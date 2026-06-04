HONOR 600 Series: Advanced Photography, Long Battery Life, and Premium Performance

The HONOR 600 Series is a smartphone designed for real daily use, offering advanced powerful photography, long battery life, and premium performance. It features a 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, a 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera, and a 7000mAh long-life battery. The camera system supports clearer night portraits, more stable handheld shots, and true-to-life color in different lighting conditions. The HONOR 600 Pro adds a 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera with up to 120x zoom. Both devices support 80W HONOR SuperCharge and have an ultra-bright 8000nits display, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance, and SGS 5-star drop-and-crush resistance credentials.

The HONOR 600 Series, a smartphone designed for real daily use, is now available for nationwide open sale in South Africa. It features advanced powerful photography , long battery life , and premium performance .

The camera system, powered by HONOR’s AiMAGE intelligent imaging architecture, captures sharper detail, richer color, and stronger low-light images. The HONOR 600 Pro adds a 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera with up to 120x zoom. Both devices support 80W HONOR SuperCharge and have a 7000mAh long-life battery. The HONOR 600 Series is compatible with the Apple ecosystem and offers instant file sharing, hotspot sharing, and Apple Watch message display.

It also supports Google Gemini for seamless interaction via text, voice, or image. Consumers who purchase the HONOR 600 Series can receive free redeemable gifts worth up to R8287, including HONORCHOICE Earbuds Clip and HONOR CHOICE Watch 2i.

Additionally, there is a 365-days accidental damage protection for HONOR 600 Series Devices worth R3999 and a Free Google AI Pro with 5TB of cloud storage for 3 months. The gift promotional offer is limited to the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600 from 8 June until 8 July 2026





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HONOR 600 Series Smartphone Advanced Powerful Photography Long Battery Life Premium Performance Camera System 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera 7000Mah Long-Life Battery 80W HONOR Supercharge IP68 IP69 And IP69K Water And Dust Resistance SGS 5-Star Drop-And-Crush Resistance Credentia Apple Ecosystem Compatibility Google Gemini Support Free Redeemable Gifts 365-Days Accidental Damage Protection Free Google AI Pro With 5TB Of Cloud Storage F

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