Honor's new 600 Pro has a striking resemblance to Apple's iPhone 17 Pro, offering similar design and performance. Meanwhile, the 600 Pro becomes its own device with its unique features like longer battery life and Samsung co-developed camera.

Besides the Golden White finish, the 600 Pro also comes in the famous color Apple calls Burnt Orange. The device positions itself as a bridge between premium design and accessible flagship performance.

Honor's new 600 Pro raises a question: is this innovation or imitation? The similarities to Apple's iPhone 17 Pro are striking, and Honor isn't alone. Many smartphone brands have adopted the Burnt Orange shade and this flagship performance. The 600 Pro boasts a 200MP Ultra Clear AI camera co-developed with Samsung, supported by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens.

The telephoto lens includes a color temperature sensor for lifelike images. About 10 per image after an initial free period. Connectivity is another area where Honor seeks to differentiate itself, integrating seamlessly with Apple's ecosystem, connecting with iPhones, Macs, iOS devices, and even the Apple Watch. The battery capacity is 7,000mAh, providing wireless charging for both the Pro and standard model, along with 80W charging for wired charging.

Price may also be a factor. At R19,999, the Pro is significantly cheaper compared to the Magic 8 Pro at R27,999. Consumers may well favor the 600 Pro over the pricier Magic 8 Pro as the current state of the economy is uncertain. The Pro runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Pro offers a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay. The design uniformity is a theme across the lineup, with the Pro coming in Gold and Orange, while the standard model offers Orange and Black. OCG Technologies offers services related to creativity, with ways to assist children, animations, and artworks, but there is a cost involved. It would be interesting to see if the services resonate with consumers





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