Home Affairs Upgrades Booking System to Curb Fraud and Syndicate Abuse

The Department of Home Affairs has launched an enhanced online booking system via MyHomeAffairsOnline, requiring verified user profiles linked to ID numbers to prevent slot abuse and ensure fair access to services.

The Department of Home Affairs has launched an upgraded online booking system through its MyHomeAffairsOnline platform, introducing enhanced security measures to combat fraud and appointment slot abuse.

Under the new system, users must create a verified profile linked to their South African ID number and email address before making any booking. This change aims to ensure appointments remain accessible to legitimate clients and reduce opportunities for exploitation by syndicates and unscrupulous individuals who previously manipulated the old system to block slots and resell them to desperate citizens.

The upgrade is part of the department's broader digital transformation strategy to improve service delivery, modernise access to government services, and strengthen security. Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, emphasized that ordinary South Africans had long been disadvantaged by criminals profiting from weaknesses in the previous booking system. He stated that linking bookings to verified profiles directly addresses this abuse, enhances system integrity, and protects citizens' access to essential services such as identity documents and passports.

This reform advances the department's vision of Home Affairs @ Home, making services more secure and convenient. The initiative also aligns with wider government efforts to digitise services, reduce corruption, and improve efficiency and accessibility for all South Africans seeking Home Affairs services while tackling issues like ghost employees and payment irregularities within other state departments





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Home Affairs Booking System Fraud Syndicates Myhomeaffairsonline Digital Transformation Service Delivery Leon Schreiber South Africa Appointment Slots ID Verification

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