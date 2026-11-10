Home Affairs Launches Digital Asylum System to Clear Appeals Backlog and Curb Abuse

The Department of Home Affairs has launched the first phase of its Digital Asylum System, allowing asylum seekers to register their intention to apply online while using AI and biometrics to reduce delays and clear a decades-old appeals backlog.

The Department of Home Affairs has launched a new Digital Asylum System to reduce lengthy processing delays, clear a decades-old appeals backlog and curb abuse of the asylum system.

New Digital Asylum System Launch

The first phase of the platform, which allows prospective asylum seekers to register their intention to apply for asylum online, is now live for an initial batch of test cases. Public registration is expected to begin after the department's next scheduled software release this coming weekend. The platform was developed to give effect to the Constitutional Court's July judgment in the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town matter.

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The court affirmed that asylum seekers should have their claims assessed on their merits rather than being excluded because of procedural shortcomings. However, the ruling presented an operational challenge for Home Affairs, which subsequently faced increased pressure on its refugee reception system. The judgment triggered a wave of anti-immigration protests in October, after Home Affairs issued a directive on 28 September instructing refugee reception offices to accept asylum applications regardless of applicants' immigration status.

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The directive led to thousands of foreign nationals queuing outside the country's five Refugee Reception Offices, placing pressure on the department's processing capacity. Anti-immigration groups subsequently disrupted operations at refugee centres, particularly in Durban, where protesters blocked access to the facility and confronted asylum seekers. On 8 October, protests in Durban and Soweto turned violent, with vehicles torched, foreign-owned shops looted and businesses vandalised.

The unrest was fuelled partly by misinformation circulating on social media suggesting the Constitutional Court ruling granted undocumented foreigners an automatic right to remain in South Africa, permanent residence, citizenship or voting rights. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the department had been struggling with significant capacity constraints.

Home Affairs Minister Addresses Delays

"At the start of the current administration, Home Affairs had only nine officials to handle thousands of outstanding appeals," he said. "The central problem we are working to solve is the inordinate delays traditionally associated with the asylum application and appeals processes. Opportunistic applicants have long abused the length of time it takes to finalise these applications.

" The portal requires individuals seeking asylum to submit personal information, facial biometrics and supporting documents when recording their intention to apply. In subsequent phases, the system will incorporate advanced machine learning and AI tools to help process applications and appeals. The department says this will allow it to clear the longstanding appeals backlog and significantly reduce turnaround times. Schreiber stressed that registering an intention to apply for asylum does not automatically grant an individual any immigration status or protection.

"Registering an intention to apply for asylum does not confer any status on an applicant and does not constitute a formal asylum application, nor does it automatically grant asylum, refugee status or South African citizenship to anyone. Individuals will still have to follow the formal asylum application process in accordance with South African law.

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Swift Deportation of Failed Asylum Seekers

" The department said the technology would enable the swift deportation of the 95% of asylum applicants who are routinely rejected. "Over the next few months, we will roll out subsequent phases of this project until the time required to adjudicate an asylum application and appeal is dramatically reduced, ensuring protection for the small minority of applicants in genuine need and swift deportation for all failed asylum seekers," said Schreiber.

At this stage, the platform only records an individual's intention to apply for asylum. According to the department, this will enable it to understand anticipated application volumes, allocate capacity and plan accordingly as it implements subsequent phases. Applicants will receive a receipt confirming their declared intention to seek asylum. This does not constitute a formal asylum application or grant any status to anyone.

Those wishing to register can do so through the MyHomeAffairsOnline portal by providing their personal information and capturing their biometrics. People without access to digital devices or the internet will be able to receive assistance at refugee reception offices. The platform will be expanded in phases to include appointment scheduling, additional biometric verification and checks against existing Home Affairs records, as well as full digitalisation to ensure rapid adjudication of all applications and appeals.

Digital Transformation Strengthening Security

The rollout of the first phase builds on Home Affairs' accelerating broader digital transformation programme, which already includes the Electronic Travel Authorisation system that is digitally transforming South Africa's immigration system by strengthening security and reducing opportunities for fraud and corruption. The department said the new system would help strengthen national security while ensuring that people with genuine protection needs could access the asylum process.

The launch comes amid continued public debate over the government's handling of immigration and asylum applications, with anti-immigration groups raising concerns about the department's capacity to process claims, verify applicants' identities and ensure that rejected asylum seekers are deported. Deportations will continue in accordance with the law. Registering an intention to apply for asylum does not provide blanket protection against immigration enforcement.