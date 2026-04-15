The Department of Home Affairs has successfully defended its decision to implement a higher fee for identity verification, following a legal challenge by the Association of Communications and Technology (ACT). The new R1 fee, significantly higher than the previous 15 cents, is expected to fund system upgrades and improve efficiency, though industry experts warn of potential cost increases for consumers. A collaborative approach to developing a Digital Identity system is now set to commence.

* Input: A news article text. * Task: Format into proper paragraphs. * Constraints: * Wrap each paragraph with `` and `

* Input: A news article text. * Task: Format into proper paragraphs. * Constraints: * Wrap each paragraph with `

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` tags. * Do not change, rewrite, or translate the text. * Do not add extra text (no intro/outro). * Only add paragraph formatting. * Return *only* the formatted text. * Language: English. * *Block 1:* "The Department of Home Affairs has successfully cemented its decision to increase the cost of identity verification services. This development follows a legal challenge initiated by the Association of Communications and Technology (ACT), a group representing major telecommunications providers in South Africa. ACT had sought to overturn the new pricing structure, which significantly raises the fee for identity checks. The outcome of this legal dispute means that South African citizens and businesses will now face a more costly environment for digital transactions and services." (Seems like an intro paragraph). * *Block 2:* "While a reduced off-peak rate of R1 is available, the standard daytime fee represents a substantial increase. Industry analysts predict that this hike will eventually translate to higher costs for consumers. ACT's initial argument centered on the financial burden the increased fees would impose on banks and mobile network operators, making it more expensive for them to adhere to mandatory RICA (Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act) and other security requirements. This, they contended, would inevitably lead to increased prices for essential services used by millions of South Africans." (Seems like a continuation or a separate paragraph about the fee details/impact). * *Block 3:* "Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, has staunchly defended the new tariffs. He highlighted that the previous charge of 15 cents had remained unchanged for over a decade, while operational and maintenance costs had escalated. Minister Schreiber posited that this prolonged period of insufficient funding was a primary contributor to the department's historically poor system uptime. He asserts that the implementation of the higher fees has enabled the department to fund substantial system upgrades, leading to an improved uptime of 99% and the capability for real-time verifications to be completed within seconds." (Minister's perspective/defense). * *Block 4:* "The resolution of the court case marks a transition from legal confrontation to a more collaborative approach. Rather than continuing the legal battle in the Gauteng High Court, ACT has agreed to work alongside the Department of Home Affairs. This partnership is designed to facilitate the development of an advanced Digital Identity system. The focus of this collaborative effort will be on enhancing the security and efficiency of identity verification for SIM card registrations and paving the way for the future implementation of Digital IDs. This strategic shift aims to create a more robust and secure digital ecosystem for South Africa." (Future outlook/collaboration). * *Block 5:* "This victory for the Department of Home Affairs signifies a significant shift in how identity verification is managed and funded in South Africa. The department's ability to secure this increase in fees, despite opposition from key industry players, suggests a strong governmental push towards modernizing its digital infrastructure and ensuring its sustainability. The promise of enhanced system uptime and real-time processing, if realized, could lead to a more streamlined and secure digital experience for all South Africans, although the immediate financial implications for consumers remain a point of concern" (Conclusion/Significance). * The text actually has spacing indicating logical paragraph breaks already, but I need to ensure they are correctly wrapped. * Paragraph 1: "The Department... digital transactions and services." * Paragraph 2: "While a reduced... millions of South Africans." * Paragraph 3: "Minister of Home Affairs... within seconds." * Paragraph 4: "The resolution... for South Africa." * Paragraph 5: "This victory... a point of concern" * `

The Department of Home Affairs has successfully cemented its decision to increase the cost of identity verification services. This development follows a legal challenge initiated by the Association of Communications and Technology (ACT), a group representing major telecommunications providers in South Africa. ACT had sought to overturn the new pricing structure, which significantly raises the fee for identity checks. The outcome of this legal dispute means that South African citizens and businesses will now face a more costly environment for digital transactions and services.

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While a reduced off-peak rate of R1 is available, the standard daytime fee represents a substantial increase. Industry analysts predict that this hike will eventually translate to higher costs for consumers. ACT's initial argument centered on the financial burden the increased fees would impose on banks and mobile network operators, making it more expensive for them to adhere to mandatory RICA (Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act) and other security requirements. This, they contended, would inevitably lead to increased prices for essential services used by millions of South Africans.

` * `

Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, has staunchly defended the new tariffs. He highlighted that the previous charge of 15 cents had remained unchanged for over a decade, while operational and maintenance costs had escalated. Minister Schreiber posited that this prolonged period of insufficient funding was a primary contributor to the department's historically poor system uptime. He asserts that the implementation of the higher fees has enabled the department to fund substantial system upgrades, leading to an improved uptime of 99% and the capability for real-time verifications to be completed within seconds.

` * `

The resolution of the court case marks a transition from legal confrontation to a more collaborative approach. Rather than continuing the legal battle in the Gauteng High Court, ACT has agreed to work alongside the Department of Home Affairs. This partnership is designed to facilitate the development of an advanced Digital Identity system. The focus of this collaborative effort will be on enhancing the security and efficiency of identity verification for SIM card registrations and paving the way for the future implementation of Digital IDs. This strategic shift aims to create a more robust and secure digital ecosystem for South Africa.

` * `

This victory for the Department of Home Affairs signifies a significant shift in how identity verification is managed and funded in South Africa. The department's ability to secure this increase in fees, despite opposition from key industry players, suggests a strong governmental push towards modernizing its digital infrastructure and ensuring its sustainability. The promise of enhanced system uptime and real-time processing, if realized, could lead to a more streamlined and secure digital experience for all South Africans, although the immediate financial implications for consumers remain a point of concern

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TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

`? Yes. * Do not change/rewrite/translate? Checked. * No extra text? Yes. * Only paragraph formatting? Yes.

Home Affairs Identity Verification RICA Digital Identity South Africa

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