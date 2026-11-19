South African citizens can now apply for passports at 708 bank branches including Absa and Capitec. The Home Affairs initiative expands service points significantly ahead of the December travel peak.

Home Affairs has officially launched a streamlined passport application service across 708 bank branches throughout South Africa, marking a significant expansion in government service delivery. The initiative, announced by Minister Leon Schreiber on Wednesday, 18 November, aims to alleviate congestion at traditional offices ahead of the busy December travel season. This rollout increases the national service footprint from 228 Home Affairs offices to a total of 708 accessible points for citizens.

Bank Partnership Expands Service Reach

The new network comprises 68 Absa branches and 412 Capitec branches, as confirmed during the launch event at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber highlighted this partnership as a key component of broader digital reforms intended to make government services more accessible. The department has integrated banking infrastructure into the application process, allowing citizens to utilize existing financial institution networks for official documentation.

Also read Home Affairs Launches Adult Passport Services at 480 Bank Branches Nationwide

This development follows the earlier integration of Smart ID replacement services into the banking sector. That initial program, which began on 9 March, has already processed over 1.16 million applications across 833 bank branches. The passport service represents a further step in this strategic alignment, although the department notes that not all branches offering Smart ID replacements currently support passport applications.

Simplified Digital Application Process

Applicants at participating branches do not need to make prior appointments or fill out physical paper forms. The digital application process is designed to be completed in approximately five minutes. Minister Leon Schreiber stated that this efficiency is a direct result of recent technological upgrades implemented by the department.

Advertisement

At these designated branches, staff utilize specialized cameras and fingerprint scanners to capture necessary biometric data. This information is submitted directly to Home Affairs systems. It is important to note that the five-minute estimate applies strictly to the time required to complete the application submission, not the production or collection of the physical document.

The banking institutions serve primarily as application and collection points. The actual manufacturing of passport documents remains the responsibility of the government, which utilizes secure printing facilities to produce the final papers. Citizens must return to the same branch where they applied to collect their new passports.

Integrated Identity Documentation

For citizens currently holding green ID books, the application process at participating branches has been automated to include a Smart ID card request. This ensures that both documents are processed simultaneously, eliminating the need for separate administrative steps. The program aims to gradually transition all citizens to the newer digital identification format.

However, the current rollout is limited to adult passport applications. Services for minors and first-time Smart ID applications at banks are scheduled for future phases. The department has indicated that secure home delivery options for both passports and Smart ID cards are also planned for introduction in the near future, though specific dates for these additions have not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement

Accessing Branch Information

Citizens are advised to verify service availability at their local branches before visiting. The department recommends using the My Home Affairs Online platform to identify which specific branches support passport applications. This online tool provides updated information on the 708 participating locations, ensuring applicants can access the correct services without unnecessary travel.

As the December travel season approaches, this expansion is expected to reduce wait times and improve accessibility for millions of South Africans seeking official travel documents. The integration of banking networks into government services continues to reshape how citizens interact with essential state functions.