Home Affairs Reform Agenda Emphasizes National Security, Efficiency, and Controls on Illegal Immigration

Leon Schreiber, Minister of Home Affairs, outlined the department's reform agenda, which aims to enhance national security and improve service delivery. The agenda includes expanding access to Smart IDs, expanding electronic travel authorization, stamping down on illegal immigration, and rooting out corrupt officials. Concerns are raised by opposition parties about the pressure on social services caused by the continued influx of illegal immigrants, with accusations of inadequate immigration controls.

The department of home affairs proposed a reform agenda to enhance national security and efficiency in public services, while responding to opposition concerns about illegal immigration influx.

The minister of home affairs emphasized the government’s adherence to immigration laws and the successful deportation of over 110,000 individuals since the start of the financial years. Expansion of Smart IDs, electronic travel authorization, and the elimination of fraud and corruption in the department and its entities are some key elements of the reform agenda.

On the other hand, opposition parties expressed concern about the increased pressure on social services and the need for improved immigration controls





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Home Affairs Reform Agenda Smart Ids Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) Deportations Illegal Immigration Anti-Immigrant Protests Inadequate Immigration Controls BMA (Border Management Authority) Revised White Paper On Citizenship Immigration And Refugee Protection Public-Private Partnership Project

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