Home Affairs Opens Nationwide This Weekend to Clear Smart ID Backlog Ahead of Voter Registration

The Department of Home Affairs will open all offices across South Africa on 20-21 June 2026 with extended hours to help citizens collect or apply for Smart ID Cards. This supports the Electoral Commission's Voter Registration Weekend and addresses a backlog of over 370,000 uncollected Smart IDs.

Home Affairs will open all its offices nationwide this weekend, 20-21 June 2026, to assist South Africa ns in collecting Smart ID Cards ahead of the voter registration period.

The initiative supports the Electoral Commission of South Africa's Voter Registration Weekend and aims to reduce the backlog of uncollected identity documents. More than 370,000 Smart ID Cards are currently sitting uncollected at various offices, indicating that many citizens have completed the application process but have not yet retrieved their cards.

The department encourages those who have been notified that their cards are ready to use the extended hours to collect them, and also invites those who still need to apply for a Smart ID to do so. This special operating schedule is part of broader efforts to make government services more accessible and to ensure that citizens have the necessary documentation to register to vote and access other essential services.

By extending hours, Home Affairs hopes to alleviate long waits and help Southarians avoid frustration in securing their identity documents. The move underscores the importance of the Smart ID Card as a key enabler for democratic participation and access to numerous public and private services.

Citizens are advised to take advantage of this opportunity to either apply for or collect their Smart ID Cards, thereby ensuring they are prepared for the upcoming voter registration and able to exercise their democratic rights without delay





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Home Affairs Smart ID Card Voter Registration Electoral Commission South Africa Uncollected Ids Government Services Weekend Opening Democratic Rights

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